FIFA 23 OTW tracker: All OTW cards and upgrades

Want to track OTW upgrades in FIFA 23? Ones to Watch (OTW) players are special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team which are especially powerful, as they can receive upgrades throughout the season. Those upgrades are based on their performance in real life, with EA tracking their wins in both domestic and national games to hand out bonuses to their overall ratings. The ability to upgrade throughout the season makes OTW cards some of the best players in FIFA 23, so you’ll want them on your squad.

In this guide, we provide an updated list of every OTW card in FIFA 23, including the latest information on their current stats and their upgrade progress.

FIFA 23 OTW tracker: OTW update progress and their current ratings

FIFA 23 OTW players might be exceptionally talented, but keeping track of their progress towards upgrades can be a challenge. That’s where we come in, as we gather all of the OTW FIFA 23 upgrade information in one place and update it every week with the latest information.

Below, you’ll find a table with all FIFA 23 OTW players, their current ratings, and their progress towards an upgrade:

Name Starting rating Current rating WTW progress NTW progress Position Club Nationality Robert Lewandowski 91 91 Played: 1/8

Won: 1/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 ST FC Barcelona Poland Sadio Mane 89 89 Played: 1/8

Won: 1/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 LM FC Bayern Munich Senegal Erling Haaland 88 88 Played: 1/8

Won: 1/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 ST Manchester City Norway Antonio Rudigier 87 87 Played: 1/8

Won: 0/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 CB Real Madrid Germany Paulo Dybala 86 86 Played: 1/8

Won: 1/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 CF Roma FC Argentina Raheem Sterling 86 86 Played: 0/8

Won: 0/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 LW Chelsea England Matthijs de Ligt 85 85 Played: 1/8

Won: 1/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 CB FC Bayern Munich Netherlands Angel Di Maria 84 84 Played: 1/8

Won: 1/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 RW Juventus Argentina Franck Yannick Kessie 84 84 Played: 1/8

Won: 1/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 CDM FC Barcelona Ivory Coast Gabriel Jesus 83 83 Played: 1/8

Won: 1/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 ST Arsenal FC Brazil Nico Schlotterbeck 82 82 Played: 1/8

Won: 0/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 CB Borussia Dortmund Germany Aurelien Tchouameni 82 82 Played: 1/8

Won: 0/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 CM Real Madrid France Antony 82 82 Played: 1/8

Won: 0/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 RW Manchester United Brazil Darwin Nunez 82 82 Played: 1/8

Won: 0/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 ST Liverpool FC Uruguay Corentin Tolisso 81 81 Played: 1/8

Won: 0/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 CM Olympique Lyon France Richarlison 81 81 Played: 1/8

Won: 0/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 ST Tottenham Hotspur Brazil Renato Sanches 80 80 Played: 1/8

Won: 1/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 CM PSG Portugal Steven Bergwijn 80 80 Played: 1/8

Won: 0/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 LW Ajax Amsterdam Netherlands Sergino Dest 77 77 Played: 1/8

Won: 1/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 RB AC Milan United States Tyler Adams 76 76 Played: 1/8

Won: 0/3 Played: 0

Won: 0 CDM Leeds United United States

How do OTW upgrades work in FIFA 23?

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch are cards featuring popular and prestigious players that were transferred in the latest transfer window. These cards can receive upgrades based on their performance at their new club, making them incredibly strong in Ultimate Team.

FIFA 23 OTW cards can earn upgrades in a few different ways. These are:

TOTW and MOTM items

Wins to Watch

Nations to Watch

We’ll explain each of these terms briefly below, explaining how FIFA 23 OTW upgrades work for each.

TOTW and MOTM items

Whenever an OTW player receives a TOTW (Team of the Week) or MOTM (Man of the Match) card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, their OTW card will receive a +1 overall upgrade. TOTW and POTM cards are selected based on performance in real life matches happening during the season and in cup matches, so these upgrades rely solely on the players’ performance in real life.

Wins to Watch upgrade

Wins to Watch (WTW) are another way to upgrade OTW cards in FIFA 23. From the start of the season, FIFA 23 tracks the performance of an OTW player’s club to see how many games they win. It tracks them for the first eight fixtures of the season after the card is released. For future OTW cards that are not yet released, the eight matches are tracked beginning once they get an OTW card. If an OTW player’s club wins at least three of those games, the OTW card gets a +1 overall upgrade. This can only happen once, and will not repeat for the following eight games. The OTW card gets the Wins to Watch upgrade regardless of whether the OTW player was actually on the pitch, as it’s the club’s performance that matters here.

Nations to Watch upgrade

Nations to Watch (NTW) are a new way to upgrade OTW cards in FIFA 23, thanks to the upcoming 2022 World Cup. Nations to Watch tracks the OTW player’s national team, monitoring their performance during the World Cup. If their team wins a World Cup match, the OTW player will receive a +1 overall upgrade. Like Wins to Watch, the OTW card gets this upgrade regardless of whether the OTW is actually on the team.

FIFA 23 OTW pack: How to get the OTW preorder bonus in FIFA 23

Most OTW players can come in any pack that contains gold players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, those who preordered FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition will also gain an instant OTW pack when they first load the game. This FIFA 23 OTW pack contains one random OTW card, which means you could get OTW Haaland or Lewandowski in your very first pack.

It's important to note that this OTW pack is only available to those who preorder the Ultimate Edition. If you purchase FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition after launch, you will not be eligible for the OWT pack in Ultimate Team. However, if you pre-ordered and have not loaded the game yet, your pack will still be available when you do play FIFA 23.

There are currently no other ways to get an OTW pack directly from the store in FIFA 23, so you’ll need to either buy gold packs and cross your fingers, or head to the transfer market to buy OTW cards directly from other players.

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch challenges and SBCs

There are some FIFA 23 OTW cards that you can unlock through challenges and SBCs. You can find these players, who are not available in packs, listed below with information on whether they are currently active or expired and no longer available:

Richarlison (Active)

Sergino Dest (Active)

Franck Kessie (Active)

Raheem Sterling (Active)

Angel Di Maria (Expired)

These players are already included in the table above, but we will explain how to unlock them below. Angel Di Maria is not included below, as his SBC expired on September 30. We'll also include the expiration date for each challenge, so that you know how long they'll remain available.

Richarlison - Objective (Expires October 7)

To earn Richarlison, you must complete the following objectives in the Live FUT Friendly: Continental Links mode:

Steady Finisher: Score using Premier League players in 12 separate matches.

Welcome to North London: Assist 2 goals with crosses using Premier League players.

Finesse Masterclass: Score 5 finesse goals.

Winners Circle: Win 6 matches.

Goals, assists, and matches won in other modes will not count towards these objectives, so make sure you're playing in the Live FUT Friendly: Continental Links.

Sergino Dest - Objective (Expires October 11)

To earn Sergino Dest, you must complete the following objectives in either Squad Battles matches on at least Semi-Pro difficulty, or in Division Rivals:

San Siro Embrace: Assist a goal with a through ball in three separate matches.

Serie A Impact: Score 8 goals using Serie A players.

Star Speed: Assist 6 goals while having at least 3 players with a minimum Pace score of 80 in your starting XI.

Top Performance: Win 5 matches while having at least 3 LaLiga players and 3 Serie A players in your starting XI.

Franck Kessie - SBC (Expires October 7)

To earn Franck Kessie, you must exchange three squads, for which the requirements are listed below:

Squad A requirements:

Minimum overall rating of 83

Minimum 1 player from FC Barcelona in starting XI

Minimum 1 player rated 86 or higher in starting XI

Squad B requirements:

Minimum overall rating of 84

Minimum 1 player from LaLiga in starting XI

Minimum 1 player rated 86 or higher in starting XI

Squad C requirements:

Minimum overall rating of 85

Minimum 1 player rated 88 or higher in starting XI

Raheem Sterling - SBC (Unreleased)

Sterling's SBC will release on October 6 2022. We will update this page then to add the objectives for the Raheem Sterling OTW SBC.

