FIFA 23 best goalkeeper

FIFA 23 best goalkeeperDiscover the best goalkeeper to have between the posts in FIFA 23
Looking for the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23? Goalkeepers are your last line of defence in FIFA 23, put to the test whenever the best defenders fail to hold back attackers. If you’re facing the best strikers in FIFA 23 and need a top goalie to compete, then you’re in the right place. There are a few different skills that goalies need to excel it to be considered one of the best goalkeepers, with diving, handling, kicking, and reflexes all playing a crucial role in preventing goals.
In this guide, we’ll break down the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23, listing the top 25 goalkeepers along with their overall rating and key stats, to help you decide who you want between the sticks in FIFA 23.
FIFA 23 best goalkeepers
The best goalkeeper in FIFA 23 is Thibaut Courtois, who has an overall rating of 90. That’s a huge leap from the previous game, with EA clearly showing recognition to the shot-stopper for his impressive run of saves over the past year, with the renowned clean sheet against Liverpool in the Champions League final back in May, for which he won Man of the Match, still fresh in everyone’s memory. This also puts him in the top 10 on our list of the best players in FIFA 23.
Below, we’ll list the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23, ranked by their overall rating. We’ll also include their diving, handling, kicking, and reflex scores, so that you can see how they stack up in the various key stats for a goalkeeper.
|Name
|Overall rating
|Diving
|Handling
|Kicking
|Reflexes
|Club
|Nationality
|Thibaut Courtois
|90
|84
|89
|75
|90
|Real Madrid
|Belgium
|Manuel Neuer
|90
|87
|88
|91
|88
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|Alisson
|89
|86
|85
|85
|89
|Liverpool
|Brazil
|Ederson
|89
|87
|82
|93
|88
|Manchester City
|Brazil
|Jan Oblak
|89
|86
|90
|78
|89
|Athletico Madrid
|Slovenia
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|88
|90
|83
|79
|89
|PSG
|Italy
|Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
|88
|86
|85
|87
|90
|Barcelona
|Germany
|Keylor Navas
|88
|89
|84
|75
|89
|PSG
|Costa Rica
|Mike Maignan
|87
|85
|82
|85
|89
|AC Milan
|France
|Hugo Lloris
|87
|88
|83
|74
|88
|Tottenham Hotspur
|France
|De Gea
|87
|88
|80
|76
|89
|Manchester United
|Spain
|Edouard Mendy
|86
|84
|82
|81
|88
|Chelsea
|Senegal
|Kevin Trapp
|86
|84
|82
|79
|87
|Frankfurt
|Germany
|Wojciech Szczesny
|86
|86
|81
|73
|87
|Juventus
|Poland
|Yann Sommer
|85
|78
|81
|82
|90
|M'gladbach
|Switzerland
|Peter Gulacsi
|85
|85
|84
|76
|85
|RB Leipzig
|Hungary
|Emiliano Martinez
|84
|85
|83
|82
|85
|Aston Villa
|Argentina
|Koen Casteels
|84
|84
|82
|79
|86
|Wolfsburg
|Belgium
|Yassine Bounou
|84
|84
|81
|76
|86
|Seville
|Morocco
|Samir Handanovic
|84
|80
|80
|65
|85
|Inter Milan
|Slovenia
|Unai Simon
|83
|82
|79
|77
|85
|Athletic Bilbao
|Spain
|Oliver Baumann
|83
|83
|82
|79
|84
|Hoffenheim
|Germany
|Kasper Schmeichel
|83
|81
|78
|79
|86
|Nice
|Denmark
|Gregor Kobel
|83
|84
|80
|74
|88
|Borussia Dortmund
|Switzerland
|Lukas Hradecky
|83
|84
|77
|69
|87
|Leverkusen
|Finland
While Thibaut Courtois ranks as the best goalkeeper in FIFA 23 overall after an incredible season, he only takes the top spot for one stat with a score of 90 in reflexes. PSG goalie Donnarumma has the best goalkeeper diving score in FIFA 23, while Manchester City's Ederson has the best goalkeeper kick. Jan Oblak is the best for handling, which means he can easily sweep up the ball and keep a firm grip after lunging for an outstretched catch.
That wraps up our guide to the best goalkeeper in FIFA 23. If you want to pack one of these players, you might get them in the reward packs for the Around the World, First XI, Puzzle Master, and Seven League Boots SBCs. Just make sure you know how chemistry works in FIFA 23, so that you can make whichever cards you get fit into your squad. Ultimate Team also has a set of dynamic cards that will improve over the season, which you can follow using our FIFA 23 Ones to Watch tracker. If you're in career mode and don't want to invest in a player who may soon retire, check out our page on FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids and hidden gems.