FIFA 23 best goalkeeper

Looking for the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23? Goalkeepers are your last line of defence in FIFA 23, put to the test whenever the best defenders fail to hold back attackers. If you’re facing the best strikers in FIFA 23 and need a top goalie to compete, then you’re in the right place. There are a few different skills that goalies need to excel it to be considered one of the best goalkeepers, with diving, handling, kicking, and reflexes all playing a crucial role in preventing goals.

In this guide, we’ll break down the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23, listing the top 25 goalkeepers along with their overall rating and key stats, to help you decide who you want between the sticks in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 best goalkeepers

The best goalkeeper in FIFA 23 is Thibaut Courtois, who has an overall rating of 90. That’s a huge leap from the previous game, with EA clearly showing recognition to the shot-stopper for his impressive run of saves over the past year, with the renowned clean sheet against Liverpool in the Champions League final back in May, for which he won Man of the Match, still fresh in everyone’s memory. This also puts him in the top 10 on our list of the best players in FIFA 23.

Below, we’ll list the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23, ranked by their overall rating. We’ll also include their diving, handling, kicking, and reflex scores, so that you can see how they stack up in the various key stats for a goalkeeper.

Name Overall rating Diving Handling Kicking Reflexes Club Nationality Thibaut Courtois 90 84 89 75 90 Real Madrid Belgium Manuel Neuer 90 87 88 91 88 Bayern Munich Germany Alisson 89 86 85 85 89 Liverpool Brazil Ederson 89 87 82 93 88 Manchester City Brazil Jan Oblak 89 86 90 78 89 Athletico Madrid Slovenia Gianluigi Donnarumma 88 90 83 79 89 PSG Italy Marc-Andre Ter Stegen 88 86 85 87 90 Barcelona Germany Keylor Navas 88 89 84 75 89 PSG Costa Rica Mike Maignan 87 85 82 85 89 AC Milan France Hugo Lloris 87 88 83 74 88 Tottenham Hotspur France De Gea 87 88 80 76 89 Manchester United Spain Edouard Mendy 86 84 82 81 88 Chelsea Senegal Kevin Trapp 86 84 82 79 87 Frankfurt Germany Wojciech Szczesny 86 86 81 73 87 Juventus Poland Yann Sommer 85 78 81 82 90 M'gladbach Switzerland Peter Gulacsi 85 85 84 76 85 RB Leipzig Hungary Emiliano Martinez 84 85 83 82 85 Aston Villa Argentina Koen Casteels 84 84 82 79 86 Wolfsburg Belgium Yassine Bounou 84 84 81 76 86 Seville Morocco Samir Handanovic 84 80 80 65 85 Inter Milan Slovenia Unai Simon 83 82 79 77 85 Athletic Bilbao Spain Oliver Baumann 83 83 82 79 84 Hoffenheim Germany Kasper Schmeichel 83 81 78 79 86 Nice Denmark Gregor Kobel 83 84 80 74 88 Borussia Dortmund Switzerland Lukas Hradecky 83 84 77 69 87 Leverkusen Finland

While Thibaut Courtois ranks as the best goalkeeper in FIFA 23 overall after an incredible season, he only takes the top spot for one stat with a score of 90 in reflexes. PSG goalie Donnarumma has the best goalkeeper diving score in FIFA 23, while Manchester City's Ederson has the best goalkeeper kick. Jan Oblak is the best for handling, which means he can easily sweep up the ball and keep a firm grip after lunging for an outstretched catch.

