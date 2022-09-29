Want to know more about chemistry in FIFA 23? In Ultimate Team, your squad's performance is impacted massively by their chemistry. Chemistry has always been an important factor in Ultimate Team, but it has seen some major changes in FIFA 23 with the Chemistry Redefined update. Chemistry Redefined overhauls how FIFA 23 rates the chemistry of individual players and your overall squad, which might leave you feeling confused when you head out onto the pitch.

In this guide, we explain everything you need to know about chemistry in FIFA 23, explaining how the new Chemistry Redefined system works and how you can get maximum chemistry in your squad.

How does chemistry work in FIFA 23?

The most substantial change to chemistry in FIFA 23 is the removal of positional links. In previous FIFA games, players would only affect the chemistry of those in an adjacent position, meaning that your attackers and defenders would rarely link together to raise chemistry. In FIFA 23, players build chemistry across the pitch, so you won’t see loads of lines scattered about while in the squad builder.

Each player in your squad has three diamonds at the bottom left corner of their card, which indicates their chemistry score on a scale of 1-3. Overall squad chemistry is much simpler as a result: in FIFA 23, your maximum squad chemistry is 33, and based on the total amount of chemistry points from each individual player. So, if all of your players have a chemistry rating of 3, then you will have a total squad chemistry rating of 33, as there are 11 players in a squad.

It’s worth noting that if you place a player in the wrong position, they will not gain any chemistry.

FIFA 23 also makes the chemistry system much more positive. Low chemistry scores will no longer negatively influence a player’s stats, meaning that the attributes on their card will not drop when played in a low chemistry squad. Chemistry will only add to your player’s attributes.

That means if you get one of the best players in FIFA 23, you can still use them without making the rest of your squad worse. The Loyalty system is also gone, so you don’t need to worry about playing a certain amount of matches to attain max chemistry with a player.

How to gain chemistry in FIFA 23

Earning chemistry is incredibly simple in FIFA 23, as it only depends on the amount of players from the same clubs, leagues, and nations that you have in your squad. Bear in mind that a player must be played in the correct position to earn chemistry in FIFA 23. A player in the wrong position will have a chemistry rating of 0 until you move them or change their position.

In FIFA 23, you can earn chemistry by increasing the amount of players you have from the same club, league, or nation in your starting XI. The image above shows the explanation from EA's official post, but we’ll break down how to gain chemistry in FIFA 23 below.

Club chemistry in FIFA 23

In FIFA 23, matching players from the same club grants chemistry points. Below, we'll list the amount of players from a single club you need to earn chemistry points:

1 chemistry point: 2 players

2 chemistry points: 4 players

3 chemistry points: 7 players

Nation chemistry in FIFA 23

Players that share their nationality with others on the squad will also gain chemistry, although the thresholds are slightly different. Below, we'll list the amount of players from a single nation you need to earn chemistry points:

1 chemistry point: 2 players

2 chemistry points: 5 players

3 chemistry points: 8 players

League chemistry in FIFA 23

The final way to increase chemistry is through shared leagues. This is a little easier to fulfil, as it allows you to pull from a wide pool of players. Below, we'll list the amount of players from a single league you need to earn chemistry points:

1 chemistry point: 3 players

2 chemistry points: 5 players

3 chemistry points: 8 players

So, you could get max chemistry with your squad by having them all come from the same nationality. However, you can also stack points from various criteria. For example, look at the three ways to earn one chemistry point. You need to have two players from the same club or league, or three players from the same nation. If you use three players that share all three criteria - meaning they all play for the same club, league, and nation - then this will fulfil all three. These chemistry points stack, so each of these players will have a total chemistry rating of three. Since FIFA 23 has removed positional links, you can spread these players across the pitch without worrying about negative effects to chemistry.

That wraps up our guide on how chemistry works in FIFA 23, which means you should now be well-equipped to do some SBCs. If you want a hand, take a look at our Around the World, First XI, Puzzle Master, and Seven League Boots SBC solution guides. If you’d rather play career mode, take a look at our FIFA 23 wonderkids guide to find the young players with the highest potential. If you’re still itching to get on the pitch and are waiting to get the standard edition, check out our guide on the FIFA 23 release date and time. In the meantime, make sure to learn about other changes to Ultimate Team and the introduction of crossplay with our page on everything we know about FIFA 23.