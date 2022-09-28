Looking for a FIFA 23 Seven League Boots SBC solution? FIFA 23 might have a few changes from earlier games, but SBCs remain one of the best ways to get rare cards in Ultimate Team. If you want to get a Rare Gold Pack, containing a mix of rare gold player cards, then you need to complete the Seven League Boots SBC. Seven League Boots SBC is a tough puzzle, but you could find some of the best players in FIFA 23 in your Rare Gold reward pack.

In this guide, we’ll break down our FIFA 23 Seven League Boots SBC solution, providing a full list of players that you need to use to get the Rare Gold Pack reward.

FIFA 23 Seven League Boots SBC requirements

The FIFA 23 Seven League Boots SBC is part of the Advanced Hybrid Leagues challenge. To complete the Seven League Boots SBC, you must build a squad with the following requirements:

Your squad must contain players from exactly seven different leagues.

Your squad must contain a maximum of three players from the same league.

Your squad must contain a maximum of three players from the same club.

Your team overall rating must be a minimum of 78.

Your squad must have a minimum overall chemistry rating of 18.

Your squad must have a minimum chemistry rating per player of at least one.

The Seven League Boots SBC is particularly tough because it asks for players from such a range of leagues while also requiring a minimum chemistry of one for every player. Fortunately, the lower overall rating requirement of 78 for the Seven League Boots SBC solution squad gives us a wider pool of players to use, making things a little bit more manageable.

FIFA 23 Seven League Boots SBC solution

For the Seven League Boots SBC, you’ll need to get an array of players from exactly seven different leagues. However, you’ll also notice that you can have multiple players from the same league or club, which are essential if you want to attain the minimum chemistry rating for this squad.

Below, you can find the full list of players, including their league, that we used in our FIFA 23 Seven League Boots SBC solution:

ST: Joselu (ESP 1)

(ESP 1) LW: Pedro (ITA 1)

(ITA 1) RW: Ayoze Perez (ENG 1)

(ENG 1) LM: Toni Villa (ESP 1)

(ESP 1) RM: Vanderson (FRA 1)

(FRA 1) CM: Vecino (ITA 1)

(ITA 1) CM: Manu Trigueros (ESP 1)

(ESP 1) CB: Smalling (ITA 1)

(ITA 1) CB: Coates (POR 1)

(POR 1) CB: Sidnei (ESP 2)

(ESP 2) GK: Muslera (TUR 1)

As you can see, we’ve used some central positions to build chemistry through our squad by including players from the same league. To fill the total league count of seven for this Seven League Boots SBC solution, we’ve had to include a few outliers, but we’ve built their chemistry by matching them with other players of the same nation. For example, Muslera is the only player from TUR 1, but they’re from Uruguay - the same nation as Coates and Vecino.

The Seven League Boots SBC solution is a complex squad, but you should be able to get it for a low price. If you’re patient and willing to bid on players on the Transfer Market, you should be able to get this squad for around 7500 coins. However, if you’re in a rush or have coins to spare, you’ll be able to use the buy now function to build this squad for around 12500 coins.

Building this Seven League Boots SBC solution squad for around 10000 coins is well worth the time and effort, as it’ll reward you with a Rare Gold Pack. This pack will include 12 rare gold cards, with an assortment of players and consumables. If you are new to Ultimate Team and eager to add some top players to your squad, the Seven League Boots SBC reward is sure to give you an excellent boost.

That wraps up our FIFA 23 Seven League Boots SBC solution guide, but there are lots of other puzzles to solve. If you want to get more rewards, take a look at our Around the World, First XI, and Puzzle Master SBC solution guides. If you’re still waiting to get on the pitch and want to know when FIFA 23 launches for everyone, check out our FIFA 23 release date and time guide. In the meantime, catch up on all the changes in this year’s game with our page on everything we know about FIFA 23.