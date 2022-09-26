Looking for a FIFA 23 ratings list? FIFA 23 is here and we’ve got a list of player ratings that you can use to start assembling your Ultimate Team squad. Many of these are undoubtedly set to be the top picks in Ultimate Team, so you’ll want to pack them early to get a strong advantage heading into early tournaments.

In this guide, we’ll list the best players in FIFA 23, with a ranked list of the top 100 players as provided by EA Sports’ official ratings.

FIFA 23 ratings: The best players in FIFA 23

The best male player in FIFA 23 is Karim Benzema, an excellent 91-rated Real Madrid striker with high stats across the board. Cover star Kylian Mbappe ranks in third place, but also has an overall rating of 91.

Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas is the best female player in FIFA 23, with a rating of 92. Cover star Sam Kerr ranks second, just below Putellas, with a rating of 91.

Below, you can find a full ranked list of the top 100 players in FIFA 23:

Rank Player Name Nationality Club Position Player Rating 01 Karim Benzema France Real Madrid CF 91 02 Robert Lewandowski Poland FC Barcelona ST 91 03 Kylian Mbappe France PSG ST 91 04 Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Manchester City CM 91 05 Lionel Messi Argentina PSG RW 91 06 Mohamed Salah Egypt Liverpool RW 90 07 Virgil Van Dijk Holland Liverpool CB 90 08 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Manchester United ST 90 09 Thibaut Courtois Belgium Real Madrid GK 90 10 Manuel Neuer Germany FC Bayern Munich GK 90 11 Neymar JR Brazil PSG LW 89 12 Heung Min Son Korea Republic Tottenham Hotspur LW 89 13 Sadio Mane Senegal FC Bayern Munich LM 89 14 Joshua Kimmich Germany FC Bayern Munich CDM 89 15 Casemiro Brazil Manchester United CDM 89 16 Alisson Brazil Liverpool GK 89 17 Harry Kane England Tottenham Hotspur ST 89 18 Ederson Brazil Manchester City GK 89 19 N'Golo Kante France Chelsea CDM 89 20 Jan Oblak Slovenia Atletico De Madrid GK 89 21 Erling Haaland Norway Manchester City ST 88 22 Toni Kroos Germany Real Madrid CM 88 23 Marquinhos Brazil PSG CB 88 24 Luka Modric Croatia Real Madrid CM 88 25 Joao Cancelo Portugal Manchester City LB 88 26 Ruben Dias Portugal Manchester City CB 88 27 Gianluigi Donnarumma Italy PSG GK 88 28 Bernardo Silva Portugal Manchester City CAM 88 29 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Germany FC Barcelona GK 88 30 Keylor Navas Costa Rica PSG GK 88 31 Fabinho Brazil Liverpool CDM 87 32 Thomas Muller Germany FC Bayern Munich CAM 87 33 Rodri Spain Manchester City CDM 87 34 Mike Maignan France Milan GK 87 35 Antonio Rudiger Germany Real Madrid CB 87 36 Andrew Robertson Scotland Liverpool LB 87 37 Kalidou Koulibaly Senegal Chelsea CB 87 38 Frenkie De Jong Holland FC Barcelona CM 87 39 Marco Verratti Italy PSG CM 87 40 Leon Goretzka Germany FC Bayern Munich CM 87 41 Trent Alexander Arnold England Liverpool RB 87 42 Hugo Lloris France Tottenham Hotspur GK 87 43 De Gea Spain Manchester United GK 87 44 Vinicius Jr Brazil Real Madrid LW 86 45 Christopher Nkunku France RB Leipzig CF 86 46 Lautaro Martinez Argentina Inter ST 86 47 Edouard Mendy Senegal Chelsea GK 86 48 Paulo Dybala Argentina Roma FC CF 86 49 Aymeric Laporte Spain Manchester City CB 86 50 Raheem Sterling England Chelsea LW 86 51 Kevin Trapp Germany Frankfurt GK 86 52 Riyad Mahrez Algeria Manchester City RW 86 53 Ciro Immobile Italy Latium ST 86 54 Thiago Spain Liverpool CM 86 55 Kingsley Coman France FC Bayern Munich LM 86 56 Romelu Lukaku Germany Inter ST 86 57 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Serbia Latium CM 86 58 Thiago Silva Brazil Chelsea CB 86 59 Nicolo Barella Italy Inter CM 86 60 Bruno Fernandes Portugal Manchester United CAM 86 61 Marcelo Brozovic Croatia Inter CDM 86 62 Parejo Spain Villarreal FC CM 86 63 David Alaba Austria Real Madrid CB 86 64 Milan Skriniar Slovakia Inter CB 86 65 Wojciech Szczesny Poland Juventus GK 86 66 Ilkay Gundogan Germany Manchester City CM 85 67 Theo Hernandez France Milan LB 85 68 Yann Sommer Switzerland M'gladbach GK 85 69 Phil Foden England Manchester City LW 85 70 Diogo Jota Portugal Liverpool CF 85 71 Patrik Schick Czech Republic Leverkusen ST 85 72 Paul Pogba France Juventus CM 85 73 Gerard Moreno Spain Villarreal FC ST 85 74 Jorginho Italy Chelsea CM 85 75 Marco Reus Germany Borussia Dortmund CAM 85 76 Iago Aspas Spain RC Celta ST 85 77 Kyle Walker England Manchester City RB 85 78 Niklas Sule Germany Borussia Dortmund CB 85 79 Filip Kostic Serbia Juventus LM 85 80 Pedri Spain FC Barcelona CM 85 81 Jamie Vardy England Leicester City ST 85 82 Serge Gnabry Germany FC Bayern Munich RM 85 83 Matthijs De Ligt Holland FC Bayern Munich CB 85 84 Jordi Alba Spain FC Barcelona LB 85 85 Memphis Depay Holland FC Barcelona CF 85 86 Nabil Fekir France Real Betis CAM 85 87 Sergio Busquets Spain FC Barcelona CDM 85 88 Peter Gulacsi Hungary RB Leipzig GK 85 89 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabon Chelsea ST 85 90 Yannick Carrasco Belgium Atletico de Madrid LM 85 91 Marcos Acuna Argentina Sevilla FC LB 85 92 Joao Felix Portugal Atletico de Madrid CF 84 93 Jude Bellingham England Borussia Dortmund CM 84 94 Martin Odegaard Norway Arsenal CAM 84 95 Dusan Vlahovic Serbia Juventus ST 84 96 Wissam Ben Yedder France AS Monaco ST 84 97 Mason Mount England Chelsea CAM 84 98 Achraf Hakimi Morocco PSG RB 84 99 Declan Rice England West Ham United CDM 84 100 Jack Grealish England Manchester City LW 84

As you can see, there are plenty of notable changes in FIFA 23. Messi drops from the top position to rank 5, while Ronaldo drops five places to number 8. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois makes a huge leap by ten places to rank at number 9, while Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also make big climbs to reach the top ten.

At the bottom of the list, you can find the likes of Euro 2020 England squadmates Jack Grealish, Declan Rice, and Mason Mount. While they sit at the bottom of this list, that still means they’re in the top 100 FIFA 23 players, which is a huge feat. FIFA 23 has thousands of players available, so getting anywhere within the top 100 is impressive and makes these players deserving of a spot on your squad.

Manchester City are the team with the most players in the top 100, with many of your Premier League favourites making the cut.

That wraps up our list of the best players in FIFA 23. If you're eager to get out on the pitch and want to know exactly when FIFA 23 launches, check out our FIFA 23 release date and time guide. For more on FIFA 23 crossplay, version differences, and Ultimate Team changes, take a look at everything we know so far about FIFA 23.