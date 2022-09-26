FIFA 23 ratings: The best players in FIFA 23Learn the FIFA 23 ratings for the top 100 players
Looking for a FIFA 23 ratings list? FIFA 23 is here and we’ve got a list of player ratings that you can use to start assembling your Ultimate Team squad. Many of these are undoubtedly set to be the top picks in Ultimate Team, so you’ll want to pack them early to get a strong advantage heading into early tournaments.
In this guide, we’ll list the best players in FIFA 23, with a ranked list of the top 100 players as provided by EA Sports’ official ratings.
FIFA 23 ratings: The best players in FIFA 23
The best male player in FIFA 23 is Karim Benzema, an excellent 91-rated Real Madrid striker with high stats across the board. Cover star Kylian Mbappe ranks in third place, but also has an overall rating of 91.
Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas is the best female player in FIFA 23, with a rating of 92. Cover star Sam Kerr ranks second, just below Putellas, with a rating of 91.
Below, you can find a full ranked list of the top 100 players in FIFA 23:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Nationality
|Club
|Position
|Player Rating
|01
|Karim Benzema
|France
|Real Madrid
|CF
|91
|02
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|FC Barcelona
|ST
|91
|03
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|PSG
|ST
|91
|04
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Belgium
|Manchester City
|CM
|91
|05
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|PSG
|RW
|91
|06
|Mohamed Salah
|Egypt
|Liverpool
|RW
|90
|07
|Virgil Van Dijk
|Holland
|Liverpool
|CB
|90
|08
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Manchester United
|ST
|90
|09
|Thibaut Courtois
|Belgium
|Real Madrid
|GK
|90
|10
|Manuel Neuer
|Germany
|FC Bayern Munich
|GK
|90
|11
|Neymar JR
|Brazil
|PSG
|LW
|89
|12
|Heung Min Son
|Korea Republic
|Tottenham Hotspur
|LW
|89
|13
|Sadio Mane
|Senegal
|FC Bayern Munich
|LM
|89
|14
|Joshua Kimmich
|Germany
|FC Bayern Munich
|CDM
|89
|15
|Casemiro
|Brazil
|Manchester United
|CDM
|89
|16
|Alisson
|Brazil
|Liverpool
|GK
|89
|17
|Harry Kane
|England
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ST
|89
|18
|Ederson
|Brazil
|Manchester City
|GK
|89
|19
|N'Golo Kante
|France
|Chelsea
|CDM
|89
|20
|Jan Oblak
|Slovenia
|Atletico De Madrid
|GK
|89
|21
|Erling Haaland
|Norway
|Manchester City
|ST
|88
|22
|Toni Kroos
|Germany
|Real Madrid
|CM
|88
|23
|Marquinhos
|Brazil
|PSG
|CB
|88
|24
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|Real Madrid
|CM
|88
|25
|Joao Cancelo
|Portugal
|Manchester City
|LB
|88
|26
|Ruben Dias
|Portugal
|Manchester City
|CB
|88
|27
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|Italy
|PSG
|GK
|88
|28
|Bernardo Silva
|Portugal
|Manchester City
|CAM
|88
|29
|Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
|Germany
|FC Barcelona
|GK
|88
|30
|Keylor Navas
|Costa Rica
|PSG
|GK
|88
|31
|Fabinho
|Brazil
|Liverpool
|CDM
|87
|32
|Thomas Muller
|Germany
|FC Bayern Munich
|CAM
|87
|33
|Rodri
|Spain
|Manchester City
|CDM
|87
|34
|Mike Maignan
|France
|Milan
|GK
|87
|35
|Antonio Rudiger
|Germany
|Real Madrid
|CB
|87
|36
|Andrew Robertson
|Scotland
|Liverpool
|LB
|87
|37
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Senegal
|Chelsea
|CB
|87
|38
|Frenkie De Jong
|Holland
|FC Barcelona
|CM
|87
|39
|Marco Verratti
|Italy
|PSG
|CM
|87
|40
|Leon Goretzka
|Germany
|FC Bayern Munich
|CM
|87
|41
|Trent Alexander Arnold
|England
|Liverpool
|RB
|87
|42
|Hugo Lloris
|France
|Tottenham Hotspur
|GK
|87
|43
|De Gea
|Spain
|Manchester United
|GK
|87
|44
|Vinicius Jr
|Brazil
|Real Madrid
|LW
|86
|45
|Christopher Nkunku
|France
|RB Leipzig
|CF
|86
|46
|Lautaro Martinez
|Argentina
|Inter
|ST
|86
|47
|Edouard Mendy
|Senegal
|Chelsea
|GK
|86
|48
|Paulo Dybala
|Argentina
|Roma FC
|CF
|86
|49
|Aymeric Laporte
|Spain
|Manchester City
|CB
|86
|50
|Raheem Sterling
|England
|Chelsea
|LW
|86
|51
|Kevin Trapp
|Germany
|Frankfurt
|GK
|86
|52
|Riyad Mahrez
|Algeria
|Manchester City
|RW
|86
|53
|Ciro Immobile
|Italy
|Latium
|ST
|86
|54
|Thiago
|Spain
|Liverpool
|CM
|86
|55
|Kingsley Coman
|France
|FC Bayern Munich
|LM
|86
|56
|Romelu Lukaku
|Germany
|Inter
|ST
|86
|57
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|Serbia
|Latium
|CM
|86
|58
|Thiago Silva
|Brazil
|Chelsea
|CB
|86
|59
|Nicolo Barella
|Italy
|Inter
|CM
|86
|60
|Bruno Fernandes
|Portugal
|Manchester United
|CAM
|86
|61
|Marcelo Brozovic
|Croatia
|Inter
|CDM
|86
|62
|Parejo
|Spain
|Villarreal FC
|CM
|86
|63
|David Alaba
|Austria
|Real Madrid
|CB
|86
|64
|Milan Skriniar
|Slovakia
|Inter
|CB
|86
|65
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Poland
|Juventus
|GK
|86
|66
|Ilkay Gundogan
|Germany
|Manchester City
|CM
|85
|67
|Theo Hernandez
|France
|Milan
|LB
|85
|68
|Yann Sommer
|Switzerland
|M'gladbach
|GK
|85
|69
|Phil Foden
|England
|Manchester City
|LW
|85
|70
|Diogo Jota
|Portugal
|Liverpool
|CF
|85
|71
|Patrik Schick
|Czech Republic
|Leverkusen
|ST
|85
|72
|Paul Pogba
|France
|Juventus
|CM
|85
|73
|Gerard Moreno
|Spain
|Villarreal FC
|ST
|85
|74
|Jorginho
|Italy
|Chelsea
|CM
|85
|75
|Marco Reus
|Germany
|Borussia Dortmund
|CAM
|85
|76
|Iago Aspas
|Spain
|RC Celta
|ST
|85
|77
|Kyle Walker
|England
|Manchester City
|RB
|85
|78
|Niklas Sule
|Germany
|Borussia Dortmund
|CB
|85
|79
|Filip Kostic
|Serbia
|Juventus
|LM
|85
|80
|Pedri
|Spain
|FC Barcelona
|CM
|85
|81
|Jamie Vardy
|England
|Leicester City
|ST
|85
|82
|Serge Gnabry
|Germany
|FC Bayern Munich
|RM
|85
|83
|Matthijs De Ligt
|Holland
|FC Bayern Munich
|CB
|85
|84
|Jordi Alba
|Spain
|FC Barcelona
|LB
|85
|85
|Memphis Depay
|Holland
|FC Barcelona
|CF
|85
|86
|Nabil Fekir
|France
|Real Betis
|CAM
|85
|87
|Sergio Busquets
|Spain
|FC Barcelona
|CDM
|85
|88
|Peter Gulacsi
|Hungary
|RB Leipzig
|GK
|85
|89
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Gabon
|Chelsea
|ST
|85
|90
|Yannick Carrasco
|Belgium
|Atletico de Madrid
|LM
|85
|91
|Marcos Acuna
|Argentina
|Sevilla FC
|LB
|85
|92
|Joao Felix
|Portugal
|Atletico de Madrid
|CF
|84
|93
|Jude Bellingham
|England
|Borussia Dortmund
|CM
|84
|94
|Martin Odegaard
|Norway
|Arsenal
|CAM
|84
|95
|Dusan Vlahovic
|Serbia
|Juventus
|ST
|84
|96
|Wissam Ben Yedder
|France
|AS Monaco
|ST
|84
|97
|Mason Mount
|England
|Chelsea
|CAM
|84
|98
|Achraf Hakimi
|Morocco
|PSG
|RB
|84
|99
|Declan Rice
|England
|West Ham United
|CDM
|84
|100
|Jack Grealish
|England
|Manchester City
|LW
|84
As you can see, there are plenty of notable changes in FIFA 23. Messi drops from the top position to rank 5, while Ronaldo drops five places to number 8. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois makes a huge leap by ten places to rank at number 9, while Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also make big climbs to reach the top ten.
At the bottom of the list, you can find the likes of Euro 2020 England squadmates Jack Grealish, Declan Rice, and Mason Mount. While they sit at the bottom of this list, that still means they’re in the top 100 FIFA 23 players, which is a huge feat. FIFA 23 has thousands of players available, so getting anywhere within the top 100 is impressive and makes these players deserving of a spot on your squad.
Manchester City are the team with the most players in the top 100, with many of your Premier League favourites making the cut.
That wraps up our list of the best players in FIFA 23. If you're eager to get out on the pitch and want to know exactly when FIFA 23 launches, check out our FIFA 23 release date and time guide. For more on FIFA 23 crossplay, version differences, and Ultimate Team changes, take a look at everything we know so far about FIFA 23.