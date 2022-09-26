If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

FIFA 23 ratings: The best players in FIFA 23

Learn the FIFA 23 ratings for the top 100 players
Looking for a FIFA 23 ratings list? FIFA 23 is here and we’ve got a list of player ratings that you can use to start assembling your Ultimate Team squad. Many of these are undoubtedly set to be the top picks in Ultimate Team, so you’ll want to pack them early to get a strong advantage heading into early tournaments.

In this guide, we’ll list the best players in FIFA 23, with a ranked list of the top 100 players as provided by EA Sports’ official ratings.

FIFA 23 ratings: The best players in FIFA 23

The best male player in FIFA 23 is Karim Benzema, an excellent 91-rated Real Madrid striker with high stats across the board. Cover star Kylian Mbappe ranks in third place, but also has an overall rating of 91.

Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas is the best female player in FIFA 23, with a rating of 92. Cover star Sam Kerr ranks second, just below Putellas, with a rating of 91.

Below, you can find a full ranked list of the top 100 players in FIFA 23:

Rank Player Name Nationality Club Position Player Rating
01 Karim Benzema France Real Madrid CF 91
02 Robert Lewandowski Poland FC Barcelona ST 91
03 Kylian Mbappe France PSG ST 91
04 Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Manchester City CM 91
05 Lionel Messi Argentina PSG RW 91
06 Mohamed Salah Egypt Liverpool RW 90
07 Virgil Van Dijk Holland Liverpool CB 90
08 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Manchester United ST 90
09 Thibaut Courtois Belgium Real Madrid GK 90
10 Manuel Neuer Germany FC Bayern Munich GK 90
11 Neymar JR Brazil PSG LW 89
12 Heung Min Son Korea Republic Tottenham Hotspur LW 89
13 Sadio Mane Senegal FC Bayern Munich LM 89
14 Joshua Kimmich Germany FC Bayern Munich CDM 89
15 Casemiro Brazil Manchester United CDM 89
16 Alisson Brazil Liverpool GK 89
17 Harry Kane England Tottenham Hotspur ST 89
18 Ederson Brazil Manchester City GK 89
19 N'Golo Kante France Chelsea CDM 89
20 Jan Oblak Slovenia Atletico De Madrid GK 89
21 Erling Haaland Norway Manchester City ST 88
22 Toni Kroos Germany Real Madrid CM 88
23 Marquinhos Brazil PSG CB 88
24 Luka Modric Croatia Real Madrid CM 88
25 Joao Cancelo Portugal Manchester City LB 88
26 Ruben Dias Portugal Manchester City CB 88
27 Gianluigi Donnarumma Italy PSG GK 88
28 Bernardo Silva Portugal Manchester City CAM 88
29 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Germany FC Barcelona GK 88
30 Keylor Navas Costa Rica PSG GK 88
31 Fabinho Brazil Liverpool CDM 87
32 Thomas Muller Germany FC Bayern Munich CAM 87
33 Rodri Spain Manchester City CDM 87
34 Mike Maignan France Milan GK 87
35 Antonio Rudiger Germany Real Madrid CB 87
36 Andrew Robertson Scotland Liverpool LB 87
37 Kalidou Koulibaly Senegal Chelsea CB 87
38 Frenkie De Jong Holland FC Barcelona CM 87
39 Marco Verratti Italy PSG CM 87
40 Leon Goretzka Germany FC Bayern Munich CM 87
41 Trent Alexander Arnold England Liverpool RB 87
42 Hugo Lloris France Tottenham Hotspur GK 87
43 De Gea Spain Manchester United GK 87
44 Vinicius Jr Brazil Real Madrid LW 86
45 Christopher Nkunku France RB Leipzig CF 86
46 Lautaro Martinez Argentina Inter ST 86
47 Edouard Mendy Senegal Chelsea GK 86
48 Paulo Dybala Argentina Roma FC CF 86
49 Aymeric Laporte Spain Manchester City CB 86
50 Raheem Sterling England Chelsea LW 86
51 Kevin Trapp Germany Frankfurt GK 86
52 Riyad Mahrez Algeria Manchester City RW 86
53 Ciro Immobile Italy Latium ST 86
54 Thiago Spain Liverpool CM 86
55 Kingsley Coman France FC Bayern Munich LM 86
56 Romelu Lukaku Germany Inter ST 86
57 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Serbia Latium CM 86
58 Thiago Silva Brazil Chelsea CB 86
59 Nicolo Barella Italy Inter CM 86
60 Bruno Fernandes Portugal Manchester United CAM 86
61 Marcelo Brozovic Croatia Inter CDM 86
62 Parejo Spain Villarreal FC CM 86
63 David Alaba Austria Real Madrid CB 86
64 Milan Skriniar Slovakia Inter CB 86
65 Wojciech Szczesny Poland Juventus GK 86
66 Ilkay Gundogan Germany Manchester City CM 85
67 Theo Hernandez France Milan LB 85
68 Yann Sommer Switzerland M'gladbach GK 85
69 Phil Foden England Manchester City LW 85
70 Diogo Jota Portugal Liverpool CF 85
71 Patrik Schick Czech Republic Leverkusen ST 85
72 Paul Pogba France Juventus CM 85
73 Gerard Moreno Spain Villarreal FC ST 85
74 Jorginho Italy Chelsea CM 85
75 Marco Reus Germany Borussia Dortmund CAM 85
76 Iago Aspas Spain RC Celta ST 85
77 Kyle Walker England Manchester City RB 85
78 Niklas Sule Germany Borussia Dortmund CB 85
79 Filip Kostic Serbia Juventus LM 85
80 Pedri Spain FC Barcelona CM 85
81 Jamie Vardy England Leicester City ST 85
82 Serge Gnabry Germany FC Bayern Munich RM 85
83 Matthijs De Ligt Holland FC Bayern Munich CB 85
84 Jordi Alba Spain FC Barcelona LB 85
85 Memphis Depay Holland FC Barcelona CF 85
86 Nabil Fekir France Real Betis CAM 85
87 Sergio Busquets Spain FC Barcelona CDM 85
88 Peter Gulacsi Hungary RB Leipzig GK 85
89 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabon Chelsea ST 85
90 Yannick Carrasco Belgium Atletico de Madrid LM 85
91 Marcos Acuna Argentina Sevilla FC LB 85
92 Joao Felix Portugal Atletico de Madrid CF 84
93 Jude Bellingham England Borussia Dortmund CM 84
94 Martin Odegaard Norway Arsenal CAM 84
95 Dusan Vlahovic Serbia Juventus ST 84
96 Wissam Ben Yedder France AS Monaco ST 84
97 Mason Mount England Chelsea CAM 84
98 Achraf Hakimi Morocco PSG RB 84
99 Declan Rice England West Ham United CDM 84
100 Jack Grealish England Manchester City LW 84

As you can see, there are plenty of notable changes in FIFA 23. Messi drops from the top position to rank 5, while Ronaldo drops five places to number 8. Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois makes a huge leap by ten places to rank at number 9, while Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also make big climbs to reach the top ten.

At the bottom of the list, you can find the likes of Euro 2020 England squadmates Jack Grealish, Declan Rice, and Mason Mount. While they sit at the bottom of this list, that still means they’re in the top 100 FIFA 23 players, which is a huge feat. FIFA 23 has thousands of players available, so getting anywhere within the top 100 is impressive and makes these players deserving of a spot on your squad.

Manchester City are the team with the most players in the top 100, with many of your Premier League favourites making the cut.

That wraps up our list of the best players in FIFA 23. If you're eager to get out on the pitch and want to know exactly when FIFA 23 launches, check out our FIFA 23 release date and time guide. For more on FIFA 23 crossplay, version differences, and Ultimate Team changes, take a look at everything we know so far about FIFA 23.

