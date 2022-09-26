Want to know the FIFA 23 release date and time? FIFA 23 launches very soon, meaning it's once again that time of year when we all flock onto a virtual pitch and start kicking around a ball. FIFA 23 marks a particularly momentous occasion in the football franchise, as it’s the final FIFA helmed by EA Sports.

More importantly, it’s all set to kick off this week, with FIFA 23 Early Access and the full release both coming before the weekend. In this guide, we break down the FIFA 23 release date and time for Early Access and the full launch.

FIFA 23 release date and time

FIFA 23 releases on Friday 30 September at midnight local time. However, FIFA 23 technically has two release dates this week, as there is an Early Access period that begins a few days before the full release. Below, you can find the FIFA 23 release date for Early Access and the proper launch:

FIFA 23 Early Access release date: September 27, midnight local time

September 27, midnight local time FIFA 23 release date: September 30, midnight local time

The FIFA 23 release time depends on your region, as FIFA 23 will unlock at midnight in your time zone. That means the FIFA 23 launch is staggered around the globe, rather than everyone gaining access at the same time. The midnight release time is set for both the Early Access release and the official launch later this week.

How to get Early Access to FIFA 23

To gain access to the FIFA 23 Early Access, you must either preorder FIFA 23 or have an active EA Play subscription. Preorders and subscriptions to EA Play Pro (a service currently only available on PC) will grant full Early Access from September 27, while those with a standard EA Play subscription can play for up to 10 hours, after which they will need to purchase a copy of FIFA 23 to keep playing. Any progress made in the Early Access period will carry into the full game when FIFA 23 officially launches later this week.

Since EA Play is included as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, those with an active Game Pass Ultimate subscription on either Xbox or PC will also gain 10 hours of FIFA 23 Early Access on September 27. Full access to FIFA 23 is not included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

FIFA 23 preloads are available now on all platforms, with the download size weighing in at around 38GB on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. However, the PC system requirements state that you'll want 100GB of free space, so expect FIFA 23 to take up some extra room once it is downloaded and installed.

That wraps up our guide on the FIFA 23 release date and release time for Early Access and the full launch. If you want to learn more about FIFA 23, check out our page detailing everything we know about FIFA 23, which includes details on version differences, crossplay, and changes to FIFA Ultimate Team.