FIFA 23 best midfielders: The best CM, CAM, CDM, RM, and LM players

Looking for the best midfielders in FIFA 23? The best midfielders in FIFA 23 are able to consistently create opportunities up the pitch, giving the best strikers in FIFA 23 room to score goals. They need to be fast and able to sprint up the pitch to create a quick counterattack, but must also be able to contend with the pressure from some of the best defenders in FIFA 23. They have a lot to handle, but will prove crucial to winning games, so you’ll need the best midfielders in FIFA 23 on your squad.

In this guide, we’ll break down the best midfielders in FIFA 23, listing the top 25 CM, CAM, CDM, LM, and RM players with their key stats and providing important insights that you’ll want to remember while building your squad.

FIFA 23 best midfielders

The best midfielder in FIFA 23 is Kevin De Bruyne, with an overall rating of 91. That's not surprising, as he also places within the top five on our list of the best players in FIFA 23. Kevin De Bruyne has the best passing stat in FIFA 23 with a score of 93, allowing him to break through the opposing defence with ease. This passing ability is complemented by high scores in dribbling and shooting, which give him excellent control over the ball when moving and finishing. This makes De Bruyne an incredibly adaptive player, able to move up the pitch and support attackers when needed.

Below, we’ll list the best midfielders in FIFA 23, ranked by their overall rating. We’ll also list their pace, passing, and dribbling scores, so that you can see which midfielders are good at making plays and weaving the ball past the opposing team.

Name Position Overall rating Pace Passing Dribbling Club Nationality Kevin De Bruyne CM 91 74 93 87 Manchester City Belgium Sadio Mane LM 89 90 80 88 Bayern Munich Senegal Joshua Kimmich CDM 89 68 84 83 Bayern Munich Germany Casemiro CDM 89 63 72 87 Manchester United Brazil N'Golo Kante CDM 89 72 74 81 Chelsea France Toni Kroos CM 88 53 90 81 Real Madrid Germany Luka Modric CM 88 73 89 88 Real Madrid Croatia Bernardo Silva CAM 88 77 84 92 Manchester City Portugal Fabinho CDM 87 66 78 77 Liverpool Brazil Thomas Muller CAM 87 69 83 80 Bayern Munich Germany Rodri CDM 87 58 78 79 Manchester City Spain Frenkie de Jong CM 87 82 86 87 Barcelona Holland Marco Verratti CM 87 60 87 91 PSG Italy Leon Goretzka CM 87 78 82 83 Bayern Munich Germany Thiago CM 86 61 87 90 Liverpool Spain Kingsley Coman LM 86 92 79 87 Bayern Munich France Sergej Milinkovic-Savic CM 86 68 82 82 Latium Serbia Nicolo Barella CM 86 79 83 84 Inter Milan Italy Bruno Fernandes CAM 86 72 88 81 Manchester United Portugal Marcelo Brozovic CDM 86 69 81 81 Inter Milan Croatia Parejo CM 86 50 90 80 Villarreal Spain Ilkay Gundogan CM 85 64 85 85 Manchester City Germany Paul Pogba CM 85 67 85 85 Juventus France Jorginho CM 85 54 86 81 Chelsea Italy Marco Reus CAM 85 70 84 85 Borussia Dortmund Germany

While De Bruyne ranks as the top midfielder in FIFA 23, there are other important insights that we can take from this list of the best midfielders in FIFA 23. Kingsley Coman is the fastest player on this list, which allows him to break up from pitch from his LM position with incredible speed. Sadio Mane falls shortly behind, but with both players on the Bayern Munich squad, it's easy to see that these players are part of their winning strategy.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva takes the top spot for dribbling, though, with control, agility, and fast reactions keeping him steady as he moves the ball up the pitch and cuts past defenders. If you're looking for a CAM who can blitz through the opposing team's defensive line, then Silva deserves a place on your squad.

FIFA 23 best LM players

While the list above provides a good overall view of the best midfielders in FIFA 23, it's clear that many of the top ranking players are in either the CM, CAM, or CDM positions. There are few picks for LM players, so we'll break down a shorter list of the top 10 LM players as well.

Below, you'll find a list of the best LM players in FIFA 23, ranked by their overall rating. As we did in the table above, we'll also include their pace, passing, and dribbling stats.

Name Position Overall rating Pace Passing Dribbling Club Nationality Sadio Mane LM 89 90 80 88 Bayern Munich Senegal Kingsley Coman LM 86 92 79 87 Bayern Munich France Filip Kostic LM 85 84 82 82 Juventus Serbia Yannick Carrasco LM 85 89 80 87 Atletico Madrid Belgium Ivan Perisic LM 84 78 79 82 Tottenham Hotspur Croatia Muniain LM 84 81 82 87 Athletic Bilbao Spain Leroy Sane LM 84 88 80 85 Bayern Munich Germany Arnaut Danjuma LM 82 88 75 82 Villarreal Holland Allan Saint-Maximum LM 81 90 73 88 Newcastle Utd France Vincenzo Grifo LM 81 74 80 81 Freiburg Italy

FIFA 23 best RM players

While a few LM players appeared on the overall FIFA 23 best midfielders list, there are no RM players in the top 25. To remedy that, we've also made a short top 10 list of the best RM players in FIFA 23, so that you can find the perfect RM player for your squad.

Below, you'll find a list of the best RM players in FIFA 23, ranked by their overall rating. As we did in the previous tables, we'll include their pace, passing, and dribbling stats.

Name Position Overall rating Pace Passing Dribbling Club Nationality Serge Gnabry RM 85 82 79 85 Bayern Munich Germany Canales RM 84 83 85 82 Real Betis Spain Domenico Berardi RM 84 82 81 86 Sassuolo Italy Moussa Diaby RM 84 93 75 87 Leverkusen France Bukayo Saka RM 82 84 78 83 Arsenal England Otavio RM 82 78 80 85 FC Porto Portugal Edin Visca RM 81 87 78 82 Trabzonspor Bosnia Ridle Baku RM 80 82 73 81 Wolfsburg Germany Emiliano Buendia RM 80 71 81 83 Aston Villa Argentina Alex Berenguer RM 80 81 76 82 Athletic Bilbao Spain Antonio Candreva RM 80 70 80 81 Salernitana Italy

That wraps up our list of the best midfielders in FIFA 23. If you're playing in career mode and want to find the best young players, take a look at our FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids and hidden gems. If you want to bag these top midfielders in Ultimate Team, you might get them in reward packs for completing the Around the World, First XI, Puzzle Master, and Seven League Boots SBCs. FIFA 23 also has dynamic cards that grow over time, which you can follow using our FIFA 23 Ones to Watch tracker. If you want your team to perform at their best, make sure to learn how chemistry works in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.