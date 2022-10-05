FIFA 23 best midfielders: The best CM, CAM, CDM, RM, and LM players

FIFA 23 best midfielders: The best CM, CAM, CDM, RM, and LM playersDiscover the best midfielders in FIFA 23
Looking for the best midfielders in FIFA 23? The best midfielders in FIFA 23 are able to consistently create opportunities up the pitch, giving the best strikers in FIFA 23 room to score goals. They need to be fast and able to sprint up the pitch to create a quick counterattack, but must also be able to contend with the pressure from some of the best defenders in FIFA 23. They have a lot to handle, but will prove crucial to winning games, so you’ll need the best midfielders in FIFA 23 on your squad.
In this guide, we’ll break down the best midfielders in FIFA 23, listing the top 25 CM, CAM, CDM, LM, and RM players with their key stats and providing important insights that you’ll want to remember while building your squad.
FIFA 23 best midfielders
The best midfielder in FIFA 23 is Kevin De Bruyne, with an overall rating of 91. That's not surprising, as he also places within the top five on our list of the best players in FIFA 23. Kevin De Bruyne has the best passing stat in FIFA 23 with a score of 93, allowing him to break through the opposing defence with ease. This passing ability is complemented by high scores in dribbling and shooting, which give him excellent control over the ball when moving and finishing. This makes De Bruyne an incredibly adaptive player, able to move up the pitch and support attackers when needed.
Below, we’ll list the best midfielders in FIFA 23, ranked by their overall rating. We’ll also list their pace, passing, and dribbling scores, so that you can see which midfielders are good at making plays and weaving the ball past the opposing team.
|Name
|Position
|Overall rating
|Pace
|Passing
|Dribbling
|Club
|Nationality
|Kevin De Bruyne
|CM
|91
|74
|93
|87
|Manchester City
|Belgium
|Sadio Mane
|LM
|89
|90
|80
|88
|Bayern Munich
|Senegal
|Joshua Kimmich
|CDM
|89
|68
|84
|83
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|Casemiro
|CDM
|89
|63
|72
|87
|Manchester United
|Brazil
|N'Golo Kante
|CDM
|89
|72
|74
|81
|Chelsea
|France
|Toni Kroos
|CM
|88
|53
|90
|81
|Real Madrid
|Germany
|Luka Modric
|CM
|88
|73
|89
|88
|Real Madrid
|Croatia
|Bernardo Silva
|CAM
|88
|77
|84
|92
|Manchester City
|Portugal
|Fabinho
|CDM
|87
|66
|78
|77
|Liverpool
|Brazil
|Thomas Muller
|CAM
|87
|69
|83
|80
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|Rodri
|CDM
|87
|58
|78
|79
|Manchester City
|Spain
|Frenkie de Jong
|CM
|87
|82
|86
|87
|Barcelona
|Holland
|Marco Verratti
|CM
|87
|60
|87
|91
|PSG
|Italy
|Leon Goretzka
|CM
|87
|78
|82
|83
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|Thiago
|CM
|86
|61
|87
|90
|Liverpool
|Spain
|Kingsley Coman
|LM
|86
|92
|79
|87
|Bayern Munich
|France
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|CM
|86
|68
|82
|82
|Latium
|Serbia
|Nicolo Barella
|CM
|86
|79
|83
|84
|Inter Milan
|Italy
|Bruno Fernandes
|CAM
|86
|72
|88
|81
|Manchester United
|Portugal
|Marcelo Brozovic
|CDM
|86
|69
|81
|81
|Inter Milan
|Croatia
|Parejo
|CM
|86
|50
|90
|80
|Villarreal
|Spain
|Ilkay Gundogan
|CM
|85
|64
|85
|85
|Manchester City
|Germany
|Paul Pogba
|CM
|85
|67
|85
|85
|Juventus
|France
|Jorginho
|CM
|85
|54
|86
|81
|Chelsea
|Italy
|Marco Reus
|CAM
|85
|70
|84
|85
|Borussia Dortmund
|Germany
While De Bruyne ranks as the top midfielder in FIFA 23, there are other important insights that we can take from this list of the best midfielders in FIFA 23. Kingsley Coman is the fastest player on this list, which allows him to break up from pitch from his LM position with incredible speed. Sadio Mane falls shortly behind, but with both players on the Bayern Munich squad, it's easy to see that these players are part of their winning strategy.
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva takes the top spot for dribbling, though, with control, agility, and fast reactions keeping him steady as he moves the ball up the pitch and cuts past defenders. If you're looking for a CAM who can blitz through the opposing team's defensive line, then Silva deserves a place on your squad.
FIFA 23 best LM players
While the list above provides a good overall view of the best midfielders in FIFA 23, it's clear that many of the top ranking players are in either the CM, CAM, or CDM positions. There are few picks for LM players, so we'll break down a shorter list of the top 10 LM players as well.
Below, you'll find a list of the best LM players in FIFA 23, ranked by their overall rating. As we did in the table above, we'll also include their pace, passing, and dribbling stats.
|Name
|Position
|Overall rating
|Pace
|Passing
|Dribbling
|Club
|Nationality
|Sadio Mane
|LM
|89
|90
|80
|88
|Bayern Munich
|Senegal
|Kingsley Coman
|LM
|86
|92
|79
|87
|Bayern Munich
|France
|Filip Kostic
|LM
|85
|84
|82
|82
|Juventus
|Serbia
|Yannick Carrasco
|LM
|85
|89
|80
|87
|Atletico Madrid
|Belgium
|Ivan Perisic
|LM
|84
|78
|79
|82
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Croatia
|Muniain
|LM
|84
|81
|82
|87
|Athletic Bilbao
|Spain
|Leroy Sane
|LM
|84
|88
|80
|85
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|Arnaut Danjuma
|LM
|82
|88
|75
|82
|Villarreal
|Holland
|Allan Saint-Maximum
|LM
|81
|90
|73
|88
|Newcastle Utd
|France
|Vincenzo Grifo
|LM
|81
|74
|80
|81
|Freiburg
|Italy
FIFA 23 best RM players
While a few LM players appeared on the overall FIFA 23 best midfielders list, there are no RM players in the top 25. To remedy that, we've also made a short top 10 list of the best RM players in FIFA 23, so that you can find the perfect RM player for your squad.
Below, you'll find a list of the best RM players in FIFA 23, ranked by their overall rating. As we did in the previous tables, we'll include their pace, passing, and dribbling stats.
|Name
|Position
|Overall rating
|Pace
|Passing
|Dribbling
|Club
|Nationality
|Serge Gnabry
|RM
|85
|82
|79
|85
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|Canales
|RM
|84
|83
|85
|82
|Real Betis
|Spain
|Domenico Berardi
|RM
|84
|82
|81
|86
|Sassuolo
|Italy
|Moussa Diaby
|RM
|84
|93
|75
|87
|Leverkusen
|France
|Bukayo Saka
|RM
|82
|84
|78
|83
|Arsenal
|England
|Otavio
|RM
|82
|78
|80
|85
|FC Porto
|Portugal
|Edin Visca
|RM
|81
|87
|78
|82
|Trabzonspor
|Bosnia
|Ridle Baku
|RM
|80
|82
|73
|81
|Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Emiliano Buendia
|RM
|80
|71
|81
|83
|Aston Villa
|Argentina
|Alex Berenguer
|RM
|80
|81
|76
|82
|Athletic Bilbao
|Spain
|Antonio Candreva
|RM
|80
|70
|80
|81
|Salernitana
|Italy
