FIFA 23 best midfielders: The best CM, CAM, CDM, RM, and LM players

Discover the best midfielders in FIFA 23
FIFA 23 screenshot showing De Bruyne cheering to the crowd after scoring a goal.

Looking for the best midfielders in FIFA 23? The best midfielders in FIFA 23 are able to consistently create opportunities up the pitch, giving the best strikers in FIFA 23 room to score goals. They need to be fast and able to sprint up the pitch to create a quick counterattack, but must also be able to contend with the pressure from some of the best defenders in FIFA 23. They have a lot to handle, but will prove crucial to winning games, so you’ll need the best midfielders in FIFA 23 on your squad.

In this guide, we’ll break down the best midfielders in FIFA 23, listing the top 25 CM, CAM, CDM, LM, and RM players with their key stats and providing important insights that you’ll want to remember while building your squad.

FIFA 23 best midfielders

The best midfielder in FIFA 23 is Kevin De Bruyne, with an overall rating of 91. That's not surprising, as he also places within the top five on our list of the best players in FIFA 23. Kevin De Bruyne has the best passing stat in FIFA 23 with a score of 93, allowing him to break through the opposing defence with ease. This passing ability is complemented by high scores in dribbling and shooting, which give him excellent control over the ball when moving and finishing. This makes De Bruyne an incredibly adaptive player, able to move up the pitch and support attackers when needed.

Below, we’ll list the best midfielders in FIFA 23, ranked by their overall rating. We’ll also list their pace, passing, and dribbling scores, so that you can see which midfielders are good at making plays and weaving the ball past the opposing team.

Name Position Overall rating Pace Passing Dribbling Club Nationality
Kevin De Bruyne CM 91 74 93 87 Manchester City Belgium
Sadio Mane LM 89 90 80 88 Bayern Munich Senegal
Joshua Kimmich CDM 89 68 84 83 Bayern Munich Germany
Casemiro CDM 89 63 72 87 Manchester United Brazil
N'Golo Kante CDM 89 72 74 81 Chelsea France
Toni Kroos CM 88 53 90 81 Real Madrid Germany
Luka Modric CM 88 73 89 88 Real Madrid Croatia
Bernardo Silva CAM 88 77 84 92 Manchester City Portugal
Fabinho CDM 87 66 78 77 Liverpool Brazil
Thomas Muller CAM 87 69 83 80 Bayern Munich Germany
Rodri CDM 87 58 78 79 Manchester City Spain
Frenkie de Jong CM 87 82 86 87 Barcelona Holland
Marco Verratti CM 87 60 87 91 PSG Italy
Leon Goretzka CM 87 78 82 83 Bayern Munich Germany
Thiago CM 86 61 87 90 Liverpool Spain
Kingsley Coman LM 86 92 79 87 Bayern Munich France
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic CM 86 68 82 82 Latium Serbia
Nicolo Barella CM 86 79 83 84 Inter Milan Italy
Bruno Fernandes CAM 86 72 88 81 Manchester United Portugal
Marcelo Brozovic CDM 86 69 81 81 Inter Milan Croatia
Parejo CM 86 50 90 80 Villarreal Spain
Ilkay Gundogan CM 85 64 85 85 Manchester City Germany
Paul Pogba CM 85 67 85 85 Juventus France
Jorginho CM 85 54 86 81 Chelsea Italy
Marco Reus CAM 85 70 84 85 Borussia Dortmund Germany

While De Bruyne ranks as the top midfielder in FIFA 23, there are other important insights that we can take from this list of the best midfielders in FIFA 23. Kingsley Coman is the fastest player on this list, which allows him to break up from pitch from his LM position with incredible speed. Sadio Mane falls shortly behind, but with both players on the Bayern Munich squad, it's easy to see that these players are part of their winning strategy.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva takes the top spot for dribbling, though, with control, agility, and fast reactions keeping him steady as he moves the ball up the pitch and cuts past defenders. If you're looking for a CAM who can blitz through the opposing team's defensive line, then Silva deserves a place on your squad.

FIFA 23 best LM players

FIFA 23 screenshot showing Mane staring to the right after scoring a goal.

While the list above provides a good overall view of the best midfielders in FIFA 23, it's clear that many of the top ranking players are in either the CM, CAM, or CDM positions. There are few picks for LM players, so we'll break down a shorter list of the top 10 LM players as well.

Below, you'll find a list of the best LM players in FIFA 23, ranked by their overall rating. As we did in the table above, we'll also include their pace, passing, and dribbling stats.

Name Position Overall rating Pace Passing Dribbling Club Nationality
Sadio Mane LM 89 90 80 88 Bayern Munich Senegal
Kingsley Coman LM 86 92 79 87 Bayern Munich France
Filip Kostic LM 85 84 82 82 Juventus Serbia
Yannick Carrasco LM 85 89 80 87 Atletico Madrid Belgium
Ivan Perisic LM 84 78 79 82 Tottenham Hotspur Croatia
Muniain LM 84 81 82 87 Athletic Bilbao Spain
Leroy Sane LM 84 88 80 85 Bayern Munich Germany
Arnaut Danjuma LM 82 88 75 82 Villarreal Holland
Allan Saint-Maximum LM 81 90 73 88 Newcastle Utd France
Vincenzo Grifo LM 81 74 80 81 Freiburg Italy

FIFA 23 best RM players

FIFA 23 screenshot showing Gnobry pointing towards the crowd as a goal celebration.

While a few LM players appeared on the overall FIFA 23 best midfielders list, there are no RM players in the top 25. To remedy that, we've also made a short top 10 list of the best RM players in FIFA 23, so that you can find the perfect RM player for your squad.

Below, you'll find a list of the best RM players in FIFA 23, ranked by their overall rating. As we did in the previous tables, we'll include their pace, passing, and dribbling stats.

Name Position Overall rating Pace Passing Dribbling Club Nationality
Serge Gnabry RM 85 82 79 85 Bayern Munich Germany
Canales RM 84 83 85 82 Real Betis Spain
Domenico Berardi RM 84 82 81 86 Sassuolo Italy
Moussa Diaby RM 84 93 75 87 Leverkusen France
Bukayo Saka RM 82 84 78 83 Arsenal England
Otavio RM 82 78 80 85 FC Porto Portugal
Edin Visca RM 81 87 78 82 Trabzonspor Bosnia
Ridle Baku RM 80 82 73 81 Wolfsburg Germany
Emiliano Buendia RM 80 71 81 83 Aston Villa Argentina
Alex Berenguer RM 80 81 76 82 Athletic Bilbao Spain
Antonio Candreva RM 80 70 80 81 Salernitana Italy

That wraps up our list of the best midfielders in FIFA 23. If you're playing in career mode and want to find the best young players, take a look at our FIFA 23 career mode wonderkids and hidden gems. If you want to bag these top midfielders in Ultimate Team, you might get them in reward packs for completing the Around the World, First XI, Puzzle Master, and Seven League Boots SBCs. FIFA 23 also has dynamic cards that grow over time, which you can follow using our FIFA 23 Ones to Watch tracker. If you want your team to perform at their best, make sure to learn how chemistry works in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

