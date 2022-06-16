Final Fantasy VII Remake finally materialises on Steam today

Square Enix’s 25th anniversary livestream for Final Fantasy VII played out in almost textbook fashion for the JRPG giants, starting and ending with the two most important pieces of news for PC players. First up, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade leaves Epic exclusivity to steer its motorbike onto Steam today. Steam Deck compatibility was touted too, you lucky beggars.

Then, after much faffing with mobile games and memorabilia, producer Yoshinori Kitase revealed footage from the second part of Remake, now known as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Kitase also confirmed that the Final Fantasy VII Remake saga might actually be completed in our lifetimes, thanks to Square Enix deciding to draw it to a close with a third, as yet untitled part. Gawp at Sephiroth’s broad shoulders from behind by watching the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube Square Enix unveiled the first footage of Final Fantasy VII Remake's second part: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

So what’s the catch? There’s always a catch with a Squenix stream like this, right? Well, there’s no release window for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PC. The only time frame given during the stream was “next winter”, and that was for PS5. However, you can always pass the probable year-and-a-half or so wait by playing the upcoming remaster of former PSP-exclusive action RPG spin-off Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, now suffixed ‘Reunion’.

Katharine bestowed a Bestest Bests in her Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade review when the game showed up fashionably late on PC back in December. “Nomura is taking this game in a bold and exciting new direction, and I am genuinely waiting on tenterhooks to see what kind of barmy bullshit he's got in store for us,” she said. “There is a very strong possibility it will all descend into the same kind of impenetrable nonsense as Nomura's Kingdom Hearts series, but man alive, I do want to hope, you know?”

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is summoned onto Steam today, June 17th. No idea when Final Fantasy VII Rebirth or the third part of the newly christened Remake trilogy will appear on PC, but you can bet I’ll be well past the max of my limit break gauge by then.

