When is the Genshin Impact Version 3.6 livestream? HoYoverse, the developers behind free-to-play ARPG phenomenon Genshin Impact, have a helpful habit of running a special program livestream ahead of their six-weekly version updates. Hosted by a trio of the game's voice actors, each livestream reveals key details about the upcoming version change, including release date info; previews of new characters, weapons, etc.; details of which 5-star characters will be receiving banner reruns; and information about seasonal events taking place in-game.

The show also traditionally doles out three time-limited codes you can redeem only for the next 24 hours in exchange for in-game rewards, so it's well worth catching the program as close to release time as you can. Read on below for information on when and how to watch the Genshin Impact Version 3.6 livestream, as well as a few details on what to expect from the show.

Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream times

The Genshin Impact 3.6 special program livestream will take place on Friday, 31st March 2023 at the following times:

5am PDT in the United States (West Coast)

in the United States (West Coast) 8am EDT in the United States (East Coast)

in the United States (East Coast) 1pm BST in the United Kingdom

in the United Kingdom 2pm CEST in Central Europe

in Central Europe 11pm AEDT in Australia

You can watch the livestream via the official Genshin Impact channels on Twitch or YouTube; on the latter, you can also catch the stream as a VOD once it's ended.

Just remember that livestream codes only stay active for 24 hours after the stream!

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream

We already know that Baizhu and Kaveh will be joining the playable roster in Version 3.6, so expect to see previews of their kits, as well as information on whether their banner(s) will run in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of the update.

As is often the case, rumours about which returning 5-star characters will see their banners rerun in Version 3.6. Since Baizhu is known to be a 5-star character and Kaveh probably comes in at a 4-star rarity (since it's highly unusual for two new 5-stars to debut in the same version), we can likely expect to see three event-limited characters get their reruns in Version 3.6.

Popular theories point to Eula, since she's now had the longest absence of any event-exclusive 5-star character, having not been featured in the gacha since her first rerun in November 2021. Other credible rumours suggest a first rerun for a Sumeru 5-star character introduced in the last six months. Front-runners for that honour are Nahida, Nilou, or Wanderer.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For more Genshin Impact information to ponder before you watch the livestream, why not check out our Genshin Impact character tier list, to see how we'd rate the 50+ playable characters in the game up to Version 3.5?