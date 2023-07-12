Grab Cooler Master's excellent NR200 SFF PC case for $40 after a double discount

Whoa, this is one I didn't expect. Cooler Master's NR200 Mini ITX PC case is down to $40 on Amazon, thanks to a combination of a $35 coupon and $30 mail-in rebate. That's an incredible price for one of the best SFF cases on the market, which normally retails for north of $100.

I'm not sure how long this deal will last, so I'll be brief. The NR200 is an easy case to work in and fits surprisingly large components given its small volume, accommodating up to a 280mm radiator (or 155mm tall CPU tower cooler) and triple-slot graphics cards. I've personally used this case with an Asus RTX 3090 Strix inside, and photos online suggest even the RTX 4090 FE can fit.

Almost every side can be removed toollessly, giving you easy access wherever it's needed, and the mesh side panels provide excellent airflow for a case of this size. It's altogether a nice case to work in, and supports multiple configurations - so you can have your graphics card vertical (with a riser cable, not included) or horizontal, or use an SFX or SFX-L power supply, and so on.

That flexibility is mirrored in the photos you'll see online of small form factor builds in the NR200, with anything from straightforward air-cooled builds to incredible custom loops. Given the NR200's popularity, there's a good chance that any questions you have will have already been asked and answered, and there's even a cottage industry of people making 3D-printed parts or unorthodox designs to suit even extreme configurations of this case.

Of course, you don't have to worry about any of that - this is just a solid SFF PC case, available now at a frankly ridiculous price. If I was in the US, I'd be ordering one too - and I already have two of these cases in my office!