Guerrilla Collective’s indie games showcase is returning on June 11th

Indie games celebration Guerrilla Collective have announced that their online summer indie games showcase will return for a third year on June 11th. It begins at 8am PST / 4pm BST, if you want to mark it down in your calendar. Wholesome Games have also confirmed they'll be broadcasting their Wholesome Direct stream straight after the close of Guerrilla Collective’s notE3 event at 9.30am PST / 5.30pm BST. That's at least two hours of non-stop indie games to look forward to.

Not much has been revealed about what’s in store in this year’s Guerrilla Collective Showcase, but the announcement tweet promises “exclusives and game reveals”. That’ll be some video and computer games for you to watch, then.

Last year’s Guerrilla Collective Showcase showed off games like Lince Works’ ninja stealth-fest Aragami 2, Shedworks’ nomadic open-world Sable and Silver Lining Studio’s paint ‘em up Behind The Frame. Wholesome Games on the other hand have said that around 100 indies will feature in their stream, including Toge Productions’ Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus And Butterfly and Hyper Games’ Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley.

Despite (or perhaps because of) the total cancellation of this year’s E3 back in March, there’s quite a bit of a game showcase bonanza coagulating around the weekend of June 11th and 12th. Microsoft recently confirmed that the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is happening on June 12th starting at 10am PDT/6pm BST, while Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest is back, too, with the bulk of announcements happening between June 9th and 12th.

The Guerrilla Collective 2022 showcase will start on June 11th on Twitch and YouTube. Keep an eye on the Guerrilla Collective site for more deets as they’re confirmed.