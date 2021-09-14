Hopes for God Of War on PC stoked by leaked Nvidia list

Ever since Sony began releasing PlayStation-exclusive games on PC too, many have been clamouring for more of the big'uns: God Of War, Spider-Man, chuffing Bloodborne for god's sake please Bloodborne. While Sony are still being coy about which games are coming our way, hopes were raised by a recent leaked list of games pulled from the digital guts of GeForce Now, which included a mention of God Of War for Steam. I wouldn't get too excited just yet. While Nvidia have confirmed the list itself was real, they say some games on the list were "speculative".

On Sunday night, reverse-engineering enthusiast Ighor July blasted a blog post about having a rummage in GeForce Now to download a list of 18,000-odd entries in the database of Nvidia's cloud gaming service: applications as well as games, and with many duplicates. SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik then helpfully posted a list with a subset of the games. Along with a mention of God Of War on Steam, it lists Returnal and Demon's Souls (without specifying Steam), as well as many games which haven't been formally announced (though some are rumoured), including Titanfall 3, XCOM 3, Gears 6, Dragon's Dogma 2, Crysis 4, and remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

This leads many to believe that the games are real and coming to PC. Some speculate that they might be on GeForce now so developers can play them remotely, a practice many adopted during the pandemic (e.g. Bungie testing Destiny 2 through Stadia). None of it's clear. Nvidia admit yeah, the list is real, but say no, that doesn't mean the games on it are real.

"Nvidia is aware of an unauthorised published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing," Nvidia told told Wccftech. "Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game."

The hunter in white wields the Kirkhammer, a gravestone on a stick. Bloodborne!

Nvidia would say that, of course. But also, plllrrrbb! So what. When it's not clear what the tantalising items were or were used for, I'll not get excited until games are confirmed. Especially given how many projects are cancelled during development without ever being announced. I've neither the capacity nor interest to continue flipping my lid over leaks and hints and traces. Unless we're talking Bloodborne. And none of this mentions Bloodborne. So who even cares.

Officially, the next PlayStation exclusive headed to PC is Uncharted 4, coming complete with its Lost Legacy expansion in 2022. We've already had Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone. No Bloodborne yet though so why am I even ALIVE.