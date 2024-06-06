How to defeat Tempest Mephis in Wuthering Waves

Wondering how to beat the Tempest Mephis boss in Wuthering Waves? Located underground near Qichi Village, Tempest Mephis is a tricky, fast-paced Electro boss to beat, and it might take you a few tries to get its attack patterns down. If you're up for the challenge, though, beating it will grant some worthwhile rewards, including its powerful Echo.

If you've decided to tackle the Tempest Mephis, there are a few useful techniques you can use to chip away at its shield and HP bars as efficiently as possible. In this guide, we'll explain everything you need to know about the Tempest Mephis boss in Wuthering Waves, including where to find it, how to fight it, and what loot it'll get you.

Where to find Tempest Mephis

First up, you'll want to note that you won't be able to fight Tempest Mephis until you've completed Chapter 1 Act 3 of the game's main quest and hit Union Level 10. Before doing the quest, you won't even be able to access the area that the boss is in, and the boss won't show up until your Union Level's been raised, so save yourself the aimless wandering and make sure this chapter is completed!

If you're looking for Tempest Mephis, the easiest way to get there is by teleporting to the Resonance Nexus near Qichi Village. Instead of following the boss' icon on the map, head west and slightly south from the Nexus until you find a glowing entrance to a cave. Simply jump inside and fly off the cliff inside to find Tempest Mephis.

Here's where to go to find Tempest Mephis in Wuthering Waves. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

How to fight Tempest Mephis

Tempest Mephis is an Electro boss that's highly resistant to damage of the same type, so you'll want to avoid having Electro DPS Resonators on your team at all. On the other hand, it's not susceptible to any specific attribute, so pretty much any team composition can work here. Just make sure you've leveled your characters well before bringing them into the fight!

Your goal in this fight is to decrease the boss' Vibration Strength (or shield) bar to temporarily immobilize it, then use your most powerful attacks, like your Resonance Liberation, to destroy its regular HP bar before it regains Vibration Strength. You can parry most of its close range attacks by waiting for the concentric circles to line up and hitting, which is the best way to chip away at its Vibration Strength.

However, not all attacks can be parried. It's also important to dodge the boss' attacks as much as possible, especially its rolling attacks and dashes, to preserve your own health.

Tempest Mephis is generally a fast-paced boss to fight, but it'll slow down to walk at times, opening up a valuable window for you to attack. This boss also has laser attacks that are powerful but move relatively slowly, and you can use this to your advantage by first dodging and then attacking once you're out of harm's way.

Tempest Mephis rewards

Beating Tempest Mephis for the first time will net you a bonus of:

500 Union EXP

20 Astrite

1 Advanced Resonance Potion

1 Advanced Energy Core

12,000 Shell Credits

After that, you can redeem 60 Waveplates for a chance to get the following rewards, the quality and quantity of which will scale based on your SOL3 world level:

450 Union EXP

Hidden Thunder Tacet Core

Resonance Potion

Energy Core

Sealed Tube

Intimacy

Shell Credits

You can also absorb the Tempest Mephis Echo for free, which gives you access to a tail and claw combo Electro attack that's a good fit for Electro DPS Resonators like Calcharo and Yuanwu.

Now that you've beaten the Tempest Mephis, why not learn about the endgame ahead in our endgame modes guide? Or, if you're up for a trickier version of the Tempest Mephis, you can learn more about the Tactical Hologram: Calamity mode here.