Humble's Resident Evil bundle nets you 11 Resi games for £25

Katharine Castle
With the Netflix Resident Evil series going down like a blood-filled lead balloon, you may be thinking it's high time you revisited the Resident Evil games to wipe the show from your memory banks. Handily, Humble have a pretty good Resident Evil bundle going on right now, which nets you 11 Resident Evil games - including the excellent Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 7 - for a very agreeable £24.70. It runs from now until August 24th, and is raising money in support of charity Direct Relief and their efforts to help the people of Ukraine.

You can grab the Resident Evil Decades Of Horror bundle right here, and as per usual is split into three distinct tiers:

Tier 1 (82p):
  • Resident Evil (HD Remaster)
  • Resident Evil Revelations
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1
Tier 2 (£8.23) gets you everything in Tier 1, plus:
  • Resident Evil 0
  • Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition
  • Resident Evil 6
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
Tier 3 (£24.70) gets you everything in Tier 1 and 2, plus:
  • Resident Evil 2 Remake
  • Resident Evil 3 Remake
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil 7
  • 50% off voucher for Resident Evil Village

That's pretty much the complete history of all Capcom's mainline Resident Evil games, bar the most recent entry of Resident Evil Village, of course, although at least the voucher brings it down to a more reasonable £25 compared to its current full price of £50. Alas, the voucher can only be redeemed at the Humble Store, it won't stack with any other Humble sales or offers, and it expires on September 7th 2022, so you'll need to use it before then if you don't want to lose it.

It's also worth noting that the version of Resident Evil 4 you get in the complete bundle offering is the current HD remaster, not the upcoming 4 Remake with its shiny new visuals.

As always you can pay what you want for the Resident Evil Decades Of Horror bundle, but the prices listed above are the minimum you'll need to pay to qualify for the respective tiers. Personally, I'm quite tempted now there aren't any Resident Evil games on Game Pass any more, and doubly so since Resi 2, 3 and 7 now have ray tracing and higher frame rate options thanks to a recent free update. Said update did break a load of mods for those games when it first launched, but Capcom have since fixed the problem by letting players roll back the update to carry on using them.

