Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth seemingly locks New Game+ behind expensive special editions

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth releases this coming week and takes the series' best boy protagonists to the new shores of Hawaii. It's one of our most anticipated games of 2024. There's a slight snag though: New Game+ mode, a staple of both the genre and the series, is this time locked away within the more expensive Deluxe and Ultimate Editions.

As spotted by PC Gamer, the Infinite Wealth site lists "New Game+" as an added feature alongside a bonus dungeon, a special sujimon, and new outfits. A Reddit user confirmed that the official site was accurate via Sega Support last month.

The official site's breakdown of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth editions.

None of this is made clear via the game's Steam page. The base edition already costs a hefty £60/€70/$70, while the Deluxe Edition costs £75/€85/$85 and the Ultimate Edition an absurd £95/€110/$110.

New Game+ mode lets you start an RPG over from the beginning while retaining some of your hard-won progress for a second playthrough against stronger enemies. Previous Yakuza and Like A Dragon games have included a New Game+ mode as part of the base edition.

Several RPS residents are pumped for Infinite Wealth, which as always seems like a truly vast RPG. Ed has recently been impressed by its sujimon mode, which seems like a better Pokémonlike than you can expect from the likes of Palworld. Dondoko Island, meanwhile, is an Animal Crossing-esque mini-game.

So this is not an ungenerous game by any means, but it's a real shame that an assumed part of the genre and the series is now being used to gouge more money out of wallets.