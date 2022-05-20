Lost Ark’s May update adds a smashing new class and... a playable chicken?

The May update for Amazon Games and Smilegate’s multiplayer online action RPG Lost Ark introduces a new class this week that really enjoys smashing things up: the Destroyer. The ‘Destined For Destruction’ update also brings a brand-new Guardian Raid, Deskaluda, which looks like a dragon made out of Victorian iron fencing and ooze-green Dulux. Axe-wielding goat lad Valtan arrives this month to finally incorporate team-based Legion Raids into the Western version of Lost Ark too.

The Destroyer class is so good at thwacking things with their massive hammers that they can actually bend gravity with them, according to Smilegate. Crikey. These gravity-manipulating abilities take the form of slowing, launching, pushing and pulling enemies about. Along with the Berserker, Paladin and Gunlancer, the Destroyer is the fourth of Lost Ark’s Advanced classes. I would not like to bump into him in a branch of B&Q.

The new raids coming with the May update are bringing a new rarity to gear in Lost Ark: ‘Relic’. You’ll need an item level of 1415 to take on the metallic dragon Deskaluda, and the same to tangle with Valtan, although if you want to go toe-to-toe with Valtan on hard difficulty it’ll be 1445. ‘Relic’ accessories and material earned through the Guardian and Legion Raids boost armour and weapon bonuses to a greater degree than other rarities, plus they boost your stats more and integrate more engraving nodes into accessories.

May’s ‘Destined For Destruction’ update also includes three weekly Challenge Guardian Raids, one of whom rotates out every week to keep the challenge interesting. Weirdly, you can turn your character into a chicken or beer (yes, the announcement post definitely says "beer") to fight off waves of vengeful ‘Chickings’ on the game’s new Wild Wings Island too. April’s just as sensationally monikered update, Battle For The Throne Of Chaos, introduced the Glaivier class to Lost Ark, and some of that update’s progression events will carry on running until June 30th.

Keep your eyes on Rebecca’s guide to the best classes in Lost Ark for when the Destroyer arrives, and check out how to use the Glaivier effectively. You can read the full details of what’s in the ‘Destined For Destruction’ update here.