If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Mini Motorways will finally arrive on Steam on July 20th

The sequel to the wonderful Mini Metro
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published on
A screenshot of Mini Motorways, showing a bundle of roads seen from above, on a mostly orange map.

Mini Motorways was announced back in 2019, but the road vehicle successor to the puzzling trains of Mini Metro has been in Apple Arcade jail ever since. It now has a release date for its launch on Steam: July 20th. There's a new trailer below, too.

Where Mini Metro had you drawing subway lines to keep trains and passengers moving between stops, Mini Motorways is about drawing roads to connect a city together. It's still topdown and abstract, with a simple, almost zero-interface design, but it's traded in the inspiration from London's Underground map for more vibrant colour schemes inspired by cities from around the world.

Those ciites include Munic, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, and the PC release will coincide with an update to add Dubai and Mexico City. It also adds roundabouts, presumably as a precursor to adding a Milton Keynes colour scheme.

There are daily and weekly challenges, too, but I loved Mini Metro as just a very chill sensory experience. I played it as an actual puzzle game for hours and hours, but I also once used the "can't fail" mode and left it running on a computer hooked up to my TV for days, like an extremely pleasant screensaver. I don't know if Mini Motorways has the same elegance - roads seem a less perfect fit for the format - but I'm keen to find out.

Mini Motorways will cost £7/$10/€8.19, with the typical 10% discount when it launch on Steam. There will be a Switch version along next year, too, which isn't relevant to us as a PC site, but let's face it I'm going to end up buying it on there too.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch