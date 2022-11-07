Want to learn how to unlock the Bryson 890 in Modern Warfare 2? The Bryson 890 is one of comparatively few shotguns you're able to wield in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and it's understandable if you want to add it to your arsenal and expand your options as quickly as possible. Thanks to MW2's new weapon platform system, however, you might need some pointers in order to help you do that. So read on for everything you need to know to unlock the Bryson 890.

How to unlock the Bryson 890 in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the Bryson 890 in Modern Warfare 2, you need to progress the Bryson 800 to Level 16. The Bryson 800 is the base gun on the Bryson 800 series weapon platform and is also the default shotgun that's unlocked at the start of the game, so fortunately, this is a relatively unarduous unlock compared to some others in MW2.

Unfortunately, by our reckoning the Bryson 890 doesn't really stack up in comparison to the Bryson 800 base weapon. We actually dubbed it the worst shotgun in the game, although with only four to choose from, even the bottom of the pack still has the potential to be useful in the right hands. Check out our best Bryson 890 loadout guide to see how to make the most of this gun's build (or, if you've decided not to bother, check out our best Bryson 800 loadout guide instead).

