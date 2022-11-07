If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to unlock the Bryson 890 in Modern Warfare 2

Learn how to get the Bryson 890 shotgun in Modern Warfare 2
Rebecca Jones
Guide by Rebecca Jones
Modern Warfare 2 image showing three soldiers aiming their guns on a road littered with destroyed cars.

Want to learn how to unlock the Bryson 890 in Modern Warfare 2? The Bryson 890 is one of comparatively few shotguns you're able to wield in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and it's understandable if you want to add it to your arsenal and expand your options as quickly as possible. Thanks to MW2's new weapon platform system, however, you might need some pointers in order to help you do that. So read on for everything you need to know to unlock the Bryson 890.

Unsure what gun to choose in Modern Warfare 2? Confused which weapons pair best with one another? Look no further. The answers to your questions (and more) lie within the video above.

How to unlock the Bryson 890 in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the Bryson 890 in Modern Warfare 2, you need to progress the Bryson 800 to Level 16. The Bryson 800 is the base gun on the Bryson 800 series weapon platform and is also the default shotgun that's unlocked at the start of the game, so fortunately, this is a relatively unarduous unlock compared to some others in MW2.

Unfortunately, by our reckoning the Bryson 890 doesn't really stack up in comparison to the Bryson 800 base weapon. We actually dubbed it the worst shotgun in the game, although with only four to choose from, even the bottom of the pack still has the potential to be useful in the right hands. Check out our best Bryson 890 loadout guide to see how to make the most of this gun's build (or, if you've decided not to bother, check out our best Bryson 800 loadout guide instead).

With such a limited number of shotguns on offer in Modern Warfare 2, you'll definitely want a strong second weapon in-hand, so be sure to check out our ranking of the best guns in MW2 to help you choose one. To complete your loadout, have a look at our guides to the best MW2 perks and best MW2 killstreaks.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

Rebecca Jones

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca can usually be found working through her latest fiction-induced anguish by recreating all those lovely doomed characters in The Sims. She is known for being able to work Tomb Raider or Ace Attorney into any conversation, no matter how seemingly unrelated the topic. She also loves horror games and will play them at any opportunity, despite the fact that they make her so panicked she once threw her controller in a self-defence reflex. (The controller survived; Rebecca's dignity did not.)

