Looking for the best Bryson 890 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? Shotguns may play second fiddle to the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2 in the current meta, but that doesn't stop the shotties from inspiring great fear amongst enemies in close-quarters indoor locations. The Bryson 890 by default isn't one of the best Shotguns in Modern Warfare 2, but it has a lot of customisation potential - something we take full advantage of in this guide.

Below we'll walk you through how to put together the best Bryson 890 loadout and class setup in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This includes attachment options, along with recommendations for the right equipment, perks, and secondary weapons to use alongside the Bryson 890 in order to inflict maximum damage on the enemy team.

Best Bryson 890 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The philosophy behind our best Bryson 890 loadout is fairly straightforward: improve hipfire accuracy and range, and tighten the pellet spread as much as possible. With this combination of strengths, the Bryson 890 is very capable of downing enemies at fringes ranges for any Shotgun, while also having the hipfire accuracy to annihilate close threats in the blink of an eye.

Here's the best Bryson 890 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Muzzle : Bryson Improved Choke

: Bryson Improved Choke Barrel : 21.5" Bryson Tacfire

: 21.5" Bryson Tacfire Laser : Point-G3P 04

: Point-G3P 04 Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Stock: Sawed Off Mod

The Bryson Improved Choke on the Muzzle and the 21.5" Bryson Tacfire Barrel mod both serve to dramatically tighten the Bryson 890's pellet spread and increase its effective range. Even at mid-range, you may be able to land a quick kill before the enemy has time to finish you off.

The next two attachments serve to boost hipfire accuracy as much as possible. The VX Pineapple grip on the Underbarrel improves recoil controllability with hipfire, and the Point-G3P 04 Laser does the same while also boosting your sprint-to-fire time. It does mean a visible laser at the hip; if you hate that idea, you can always swap out the Point-G3P 04 for the STOVL Tac Laser instead.

Finally, we've improved the Bryson 890's handling and mobility with the Sawed Off Mod on the Stock slot, which gives you improved movement, ADS, and sprint to fire speeds (as well as a slight boost to hipfire recoil control to boot). And all it costs is some aiming stability and aiming recoil control - which don't matter much at all for a Shotgun like this.

Best Bryson 890 loadout secondary weapon

As with all Shotguns, no matter how much we kit out the Bryson 890 for long range, we're always gonna need a mid-range weapon to go alongside it. You could opt for a strong Battle Rifle like the FTAC Recon, but I personally prefer to have at least one full-auto weapon in all my builds. So you'd best pick one of the best Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 2. The M4, Kastov 762, and STB 556 are all excellent choices for this role.

Best Bryson 890 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Aside from the Overkill perk that you'll need to equip any of the above weapons alongside your Bryson 890, your options when it comes to perks are quite open. Overall we'd recommend you pick up the combo of Double Time and Fast Hands to improve your mobility and handling for when you're aggressively seeking out enemies in indoor locations; and finally the Quick Fix Ultimate Perk, which gives you a healthy dose of health regen the moment you kill an enemy.

As for equipment, we've kept things simple here. The focus is the Bryson 890, and seeing as this shotgun excels at room-clearing, you should pick up a Drill Charge and a Stun Grenade to initiate with before you round a corner into a group of enemies and mow them down one after the other.

That concludes our walkthrough of the best Bryson 890 loadout we've come across so far in MW2. If you're interested in seeing how the Bryson 890 ranks in the grand scheme, check out our Modern Warfare 2 best guns tier list. You can also learn about other powerful shotguns and how to kit them out, including the Lockwood 300 and the Expedite 12.

