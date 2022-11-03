Looking for the best Bryson 800 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? There's something to be said for a gun in a Call Of Duty game that just does what it says on the tin, no mess, no fuss. The Bryson 800 is one of those guns - a sturdy, reliable Shotgun with high stopping power and a lot of customisation options. It's a great foundation on which to affix just the right set of attachments to make the gun's effectiveness really soar in your hands.

That's why we've put together this guide walking you through the very best Bryson 800 loadout and class setup we've found so far in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. We'll take you through every attachment choice in turn, along with our recommendations for the ideal perks, equipment, and secondary weapon to use alongside the Bryson 800 to maximise your kills and score with each match.

Best Bryson 800 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Unusually for a Shotgun build, our best Bryson 800 loadout for MW2 doesn't include a barrel attachment to tighten or widen the pellet spread. Instead it keeps things at the default level, but spends a lot of slots on dramatically improving the Bryson 800's responsiveness and handling, with cutthroat ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds that ensure a quick and easy hipfire kill at close range.

Here's the best Bryson 800 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Muzzle : SA MX-50

: SA MX-50 Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel : Agent Grip

: Agent Grip Stock : Sawed Off Mod

: Sawed Off Mod Guard: Demo X50 Tactical Pump

The SA MX-50 Muzzle has been carefully chosen here less for its suppression and so-called recoil smoothness (which actually does very little) and more for its damage range, which improves the Bryson 800's consistency at the edge of its range. The Agent Grip has also been added to the gun's underbarrel to drastically improve the Bryson 800's hipfire accuracy - a must-have for most Shotgun builds.

The remaining 3 attachment slots focus fully on handling speeds, with the Sawed Off Mod and VLK LZR 7MW Laser improving ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds considerably, and the Demo X50 Tactical Pump increasing the gun's rechambering speed (as well as even more ADS speed) to ensure quick follow-up shots just in case your first shot isn't lethal.

Best Bryson 800 loadout secondary weapon

The Bryson 800 is powerful at close range, but you'll need to pair it with a mid-range weapon to survive the majority of encounters in MW2. Our go-to weapon here would be one of the best Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 2, such as the powerful M4 or the extremely accurate STB 556. If you want even more stopping power you can opt for a Battle Rifle like the FTAC Recon, but be warned that you'll be using a build with pretty much no full-auto firing capabilities.

Best Bryson 800 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill is definitely the first perk you'll want to pick up while rounding off your Bryson 800 class, as it will allow you to equip one of the above weapons as your secondary. After this, pick up the Double Time perk to help you rush around the map and close the distance between you and the enemy more quickly.

Fast Hands is the ideal Bonus Perk for loadouts which will require you to quickly swap weapons to deal with enemies at different ranges. Finally, pick up Quick Fix as your Ultimate Perk, to help you recuperate health quickly after each kill, and hopefully keep you alive long enough to earn one of the best Killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2.

When it comes to equipment, I'd advise you don't overcomplicate things with this loadout. A simple Frag Grenade can do a lot of damage in a lot of different situations - particularly the kinds of indoor areas where you're going to excel with the Bryson 800. And to that same end, pack a Stun Grenade as your tactical so you can turn a corner and get an easy kill instead of being instantly cut down by a prepared enemy.

