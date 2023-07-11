My chosen gaming keyboard isn’t in the Prime Day sales, but its excellent predecessors are up to 50% off

Every time there’s an Amazon Prime Day, I go rummaging around looking for deals on the PC gear that I use everyday. For the reccs, of course, not because I'm building a collection of identical headsets. I can’t find any formal Prime-specific savings on my current choice of gaming keyboard, the Roccat Vulcan II Max, but two different previous versions are going cheap: the Vulcan 120 in the UK, and the Vulcan 121 in the US.

Unfortunately for those of us who enjoy accessible healthcare and/or real cheese, our friends across the Atlantic have the better deal overall. The Vulcan 121 is simply cheaper and offers a choice of linear or tactile switches, whereas the 120 is only on sale with tactile keys. Ah well - both are brilliant mech keyboards regardless, with the same fast but decisive feel afforded by those half-height keycaps and Roccat’s in-house Titan switch design. The main reason I shacked up with the Vulcan II Max in the first place was that I knew how good the Vulcan 120 and its spin-offs were.

UK deals:

US deals:

For your money – and I mean look at them, it’s not much – you also get dedicated media keys and a detachable wrist rest regardless of which model you get. Just remember that you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to get the full discounts; activating the 30-day free trial will suffice, if you haven’t already signed up.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and we're rounding up all the best Prime Day deals on PC gaming hardware. You can also follow our Prime Day deals liveblog or check out our dedicated guides to the best Prime Day graphics card deals and best Prime Day Steam Deck accessories deals. Not an Amazon fan? Our annual Anti-Prime Day deals guide is back, filled with rival savings from non-Amazon retailers.