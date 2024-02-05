Want to know how to get Electric Organs in Palworld? Electric Organs are an important crafting material in Palworld for building electricity-powered structures and tools. In Palworld's mid-game, they become absolutely critical for crafting the Power Generator that you need to elevate your base to a higher level.

Luckily, it's not too difficult to obtain Electric Organs, since all you need to do is defeat Electric type Pals in the wild and literally harvest their organs. It's a bit morbid if you think about it too much, but just remember this is all in the bold pursuit of harnessing electricity! Below, we've listed all the details on farming Electric Organs, along with a few strategies on building with this spark-generating material.

What Palworld Pals drop Electric Organs?

These are the Pals we've found thus far who have a chance to drop Electric Organs if you defeat them. For a full rundown of where you can find these Pals, check out our Palworld Pal locations guide.

Sparkit

Jolthog

Mossanda Lux

Univolt

Rayhound

Dazzi

Beakon

Relaxaurus Lux

Grizzbolt

Orserk

Remember, as long as you encounter a Pal in the wild, they'll be entered into your Paldeck. You can then check the habitat of that Pal to see where you can find them on the map. If you actually defeat a Pal, detailed info - including a list of its possible drops - will also appear.

Electric Organ farming and crafting as a Palworld beginner

The simplest way to farm Electric Organs in Palworld's early game is to teleport over to the Small Settlement or the Bridge of the Twin Knights. Both areas are habitats for Sparkit and Jolthog, who spawn with great regularity and aren't too hard to defeat. Alternate between these two areas via Fast Travel and you should have a decent array of ELectric Organs before too long. If you want, you can also visit the Wandering Merchant in the Small Settlement and purchase Eletric Organs, but they aren't cheap. Expect to fork over 200 Gold Coins per organ, which probably isn't worth the money unless you're rolling in coins.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

When you have 20 Electric Organs, feel free to stick them in a storage chest until you're Technology Level 26. The Power Generator will unlock at this level, though you'll also need 50 Ingots to build it. The Power Generator is vital for constructing base upgrades that range from the decorative (the Antique Lamp Set) to the defensive (the Electric Mine).

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

You can use your Electric Organs a bit earlier on some other less important, but still nifty crafting projects. Jolthog's Gloves, which unlock at Technology Level 8 and require a Pal Gear Workbench to craft, are fun rubber gloves that let you hold a Jolthog and chuck it like a bomb, shocking all foes in your path. If you like the idea of stunning enemies, you can also craft a Stun Baton at Technlogy Level 22 as long as you have a High Quality Workbench. This weapon will make capturing elusive Pals a tad easier, since they won't be able to avoid the confines of your Pal Sphere once they're shocked. Last but not least, if you want to ride a Rayhound, one of the fastest mounts in Palworld, then you can build a Rayhound Saddle at Technology Level 26.

That wraps up our guide for mining Electric Organs in Palworld. For more information on the most vital resources that you'll need for upgrades, try starting with our guides to collecting Leather, collecting Pal Fluids, and collecting Bones. That only scratches the surface of your Palworld adventure, and we recommend that you study up on the best Pals in the game with our complete list of all Pals in Palworld.