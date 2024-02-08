Want to know how to get Wheat in Palworld? Wheat is one of several crops you can grow via a plantation at your base in Palworld, and it's a pivotal material that you'll eventually need to craft the delicious sweets needed to breed future Pals for your Pal workforce.

In order to grow Wheat, you'll first need to stock up on Wheat Seeds. Below, we've listed all of the Pals who drop Wheat Seeds, and we've also outlined the process for planting these seeds and getting a thriving plantation started.

What Palworld Pals Drop Wheat Seeds?

You can acquire Wheat Seeds from the following Pals, who drop them upon defeat. For a full rundown of where you can find these Pals, check out our Palworld Pal locations guide.

Bristla

Cinnamoth

Dinossom

Flopie

Robinquill

Robinquill Terra

Remember, as long as you encounter a Pal in the wild, they'll be entered into your Paldeck. You can then check the habitat of that Pal to see where you can find them on the map. If you actually defeat a Pal, detailed info - including a list of its possible drops - will also appear.

Wheat farming and crafting as a Palworld beginner

Dinossom both provides Wheat Seeds and can help you plant those seeds. How convenient! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

If you're wondering which of the Pals we've listed above is the easiest to farm for Wheat Seeds, we recommend searching the area around the Plateau of Beginnings and attacking any wandering Dinossom that you come across. Be sure to capture one as well while you're at it, as Dinossom has a Level 2 Planting Work Suitability, meaning that they can mantain your plantation once you've got it up and running.

Alternately, you can purchase Wheat Seeds from the Wandering Merchant in the Small Settlement west of the Plateau of Beginnings. This may be faster if you're rolling in money and don't want to spend time hunting Pals in the wild. Each Wheat Seed will cost you 100 Gold Coins.

Once you've got Wheat Seeds, you'll need to wait until Level 15 to unlock the Wheat Plantation on the Technology tree. Building this plantation requires 33 Wheat Seeds, 35 Wood, and 36 Stone. After the plantation is built, you can automate the production of Wheat by enlisting aid from Pals who specialise in Planting, Watering, and finally Gathering. Aren't you glad you captured that Dinossom earlier? Obviously, you can also partake in the Wheat harvesting process yourself, but it's much faster when your Pals are by your side.

Watering these crops is tough work - luckily, with multiple Pals on the job, it doesn't take too long. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

After producing Wheat, you can grind it into Flour with a Mill, which also becomes available at Level 15 and requires 50 Wood and 40 Stone to build. You'll need a Pal with the Watering Work Speciality to power the Mill, and every three Wheat produces one Flour.

Flour is one of the key ingredients in Cake, that elusive and delectable sweet that makes Pals happy and gets them into a good mood for breeding. We have complete Palworld breeding guide if you want to play matchmaker and begin planning which Pal parents produce the best children.

Now that you've got your Wheat plantation going, why not take a look at our other Palworld guides to ensure that your base functions like a perfect machine? If you're looking for more information on gathering resources across the Palpagos Islands, check out our guides to collecting Leather, collecting Pal Fluids, and collecting Honey, which is one of the other ingredients needed to make Cake. Best of luck, and may all of your plantations thrive with bountiful results!