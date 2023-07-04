Persona 3 Reload continues to look lush in new trailer

Persona 3 Reload intends to be the classic, 2006 JRPG "faithfully remade with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, and signature stylish UI." It was announced - or rather, leaked - just before not-E3 last month, but now there's a new trailer that shows the game's combat for the first time.

Here's the video, which also includes the first sample of the English voice cast:

The "gameplay reveal" trailer for Persona 3 Reload.

The only Persona game I've probably played was Persona 4 Golden, so I can't directly compare this to the original Persona 4. It looks nice though, dinnit? I vastly prefer Persona's modern 3D character design versus the old chibi models.

Persona 3 Portable arrived on PC just a few months ago, 14 years after its original PSP release. It holds up as a great JRPG, but it was also the same basic port as Persona 4 Golden received back in 2020. To that end, it's great that it's getting a full remake, even if it's also a bit cheeky to announce it just after folks have bought the port.

Persona 3, 4 and 5 are all now on PC, along with several spin-offs, the next of which is the turn-based tactics of Persona 5 Tactica, which was announced (read: leaked) alongside Reload.