Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley going full Nordic by collaborating with Sigur Rós

The Moomins were spreading themselves a little thin tonight, with Snufkin: Melody Of Moominvalley appearing at both the Wholesome Direct stream and the Future Games Show later the same evening. In the former we got a bit of a primer on Tove Jansson's work as the source material for this game, but in the latter we got a better look at the game in motion - plus news that ethereal Icelandic rockers Sigur Rós are collaborating on the sound track.

Melody Of Moominvalley is a gentle adventure game where you play the wandering nature-lover Snufkin, and restore balance to Moominvalley, which will be ready for you to explore some time in early 2023.

I'm not being facetious with my headline, either. “We want the game to feel very Nordic, and the sound of Sigur Rós has some of the most Nordic atmosphere I can imagine. We knew quite early on that we wanted to involve the band in some way, and I’m extremely pleased to see the direction this collaboration is heading,” said Hyper Games CEO Are Sundnes. Music from Sigur Rós's album () is going to feature, along with original compositions from composer and sound designer Oda Tilset.

For a certain generation the Moomins were a huge part of our childhood: soothing, weird, honest, Moominy. So every little bit more I see of Melody Of Moominvalley makes me happy, in the same way eating sugary Ready Brek makes me happy. Here's the little explainer on Janssen's work, and the game's vibe, if you hadn't heard much of the Moomins before:

Not E3 2022 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2022 hub, as well as our complete round-up of everything announced at Summer Game Fest 2022. Many more big game showcases and streams are still to come this summer, so make sure you stay up to date with our summer games stream schedule.