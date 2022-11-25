The best wireless gaming mouse has one of the best Black Friday deals this year

Back when our guide to the best Black Friday gaming mouse deals was but a wee list of early offers, I’d check every few days whether the Logitech G Pro Wireless had a compelling sale going for it. Every time, nada, at least in the UK. Only now, during Black Friday proper, has its price dropped – and damned far too, with Amazon chopping £70 off the RRP to bring our top wireless gaming mouse pick down to just £50.

It's also still doing the deals dance in the US, where you can get it for a very reasonable $90. But sheesh, fifty quid for a cable-free, ambidextrous mouse of the G Pro Wireless' stature? That’s the best deal on a Logitech gaming peripheral since about four hours ago. And I don’t say that lightly.

UK deal:

US deal:

On the subject of the G502 Hero, the G Pro Wireless shares the same high-performance optical sensor, and although it doesn’t have a similarly grippy, contoured design, it’s still comfy enough under the hand. Either hand, obviously, and party thanks to its surprisingly low 80g weight.

This is also, potentially, a wireless mouse for people who don’t like wireless mice. Katharine found the 2.4GHz radio connection to be so fast, reliable, and responsive, it feels about as snappy as a wired mouse. And with up to 60 hours of battery life, it will only need a recharge every few days at the most.

The only problem with the G Pro Wireless used to be its high price, and that’s clearly not an issue with these deals. Checking back through its Amazon price history, £50 actually looks like the cheapest that the G Pro Wireless has ever been. Nice.