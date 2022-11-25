Black Friday 2022

The best wireless gaming mouse has one of the best Black Friday deals this year

Save £70 / $40 on the Logitech G Pro Wireless
James Archer Hardware Editor
Back when our guide to the best Black Friday gaming mouse deals was but a wee list of early offers, I’d check every few days whether the Logitech G Pro Wireless had a compelling sale going for it. Every time, nada, at least in the UK. Only now, during Black Friday proper, has its price dropped – and damned far too, with Amazon chopping £70 off the RRP to bring our top wireless gaming mouse pick down to just £50.

It's also still doing the deals dance in the US, where you can get it for a very reasonable $90. But sheesh, fifty quid for a cable-free, ambidextrous mouse of the G Pro Wireless' stature? That’s the best deal on a Logitech gaming peripheral since about four hours ago. And I don’t say that lightly.

UK deal:

Logitech G Pro Wireless - £50 from Amazon UK (was £120)

US deal:

Logitech G Pro Wireless - $90 from Best Buy (was $130)

On the subject of the G502 Hero, the G Pro Wireless shares the same high-performance optical sensor, and although it doesn’t have a similarly grippy, contoured design, it’s still comfy enough under the hand. Either hand, obviously, and party thanks to its surprisingly low 80g weight.

This is also, potentially, a wireless mouse for people who don’t like wireless mice. Katharine found the 2.4GHz radio connection to be so fast, reliable, and responsive, it feels about as snappy as a wired mouse. And with up to 60 hours of battery life, it will only need a recharge every few days at the most.

The only problem with the G Pro Wireless used to be its high price, and that’s clearly not an issue with these deals. Checking back through its Amazon price history, £50 actually looks like the cheapest that the G Pro Wireless has ever been. Nice.

We're keeping track of all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals. Head over to the main hub for highlights across all kinds of PC hardware, or you can check out our more specialised guides, like the best early Black Friday SSD deals, the best Black Friday gaming keyboard deals, and more.

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS. His favourite watercooler radiator size is 280mm and he always takes advantage of RGB lighting by setting everything to a solid light blue.

