The Callisto Protocol has those good Dead Space deaths

One of the best parts of Dead Space is watching your man die horribly in little pieces, so I'm delighted to see that continue in the next game from several former Dead Spacers. A new The Callisto Protocol gameplay video fresh from Gamescom shows our beefy boy tumbling down the deadliest waterslide since Tomb Raider 2013, complete with gruesome mutilation at the end. Great. Thanks. Delighted. Ta!

One of the other best bits of Dead Space was making monsters walk into machines and devices that gibbed them, so I'm glad to see that represented too. Give me a haunted house in space where every lifeform constantly explodes into its constituent organs and I'm happy.

The Callisto Protocol is a third-person sci-fi shooter set on the Jovian moon of Callisto, where some Thick McRunfast fella is trying to escape from a prison after space spookiness causes everyone to mutate into monsters. Thankfully, he has weapons and gravity-manipulating doodads to lop off their limbs and throw them into grinders and such.

I'm being a bit glib because it does sound a fair bit like an unofficial Dead Space sequel. It's made by Striking Distance Studios, who are part of PUBG owners Krafton. The studio is led by Glen Schofield, executive producer of Dead Space and one of the bods behind the original idea. He's said that a few dozen folks he worked with at Visceral Games and Sledgehammer Games had joined the team, including some other Dead Space folks.

For more on the game, see Ed's interview with Schofield from earlier this year.

Alas, The Callisto Protocol is no longer a sequel to Plunkbat. It was initially set in the same fictional universe, and I was hoping for a gritty singleplayer stag & hen do. This setting sounded extra weird when they revealed the game is in the spacefaring future. Sadly, Schofield recently said that it is now set in its own distinct world, though it will still "have little surprises for fans". I want our beefy man to wear one of those kewl edgy hooded leather trenchcoats covered in spikes and straps, or try to ding out Chelsea Dagger on a bicycle bell.

The Callisto Protocol is due to launch December 2nd on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStations and Xboxes.