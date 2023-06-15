The Electronic Wireless Show S2 Episode 20: the best of Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest, Not-E3, Keigh3... whatever you want to call this festival of hype, its annual takeover of the game industry’s collective headspace meant there was only ever going to be one topic for the Electronic Wireless Show podcast this week. Alice even made up for her recording absence by pre-emptively tying Nate to a chair and forcibly making him watch trailers, like that bit in A Clockwork Orange but with "WORLD EXCLUSIVE" flashing up every thirty seconds. Still, we keep it light by focusing on the games we actually like the look of, from The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria to Starfield, Nova Roma to Dungeons of Hinterberg.

I also try, like really hard, to make an Intel CPU rebranding sound interesting, but only after reporting on newly released demos for The Invincible and fellow Summer Game Fest announcee Ebenezer and the Invisible World. Nate, meanwhile, has bad news regarding his Hearthstone habits, but good news for a chosen few of his fish.

EWS be taking a one-week break after this episode, mainly so that Alice, editor Liam, and myself can attend a big all-hands summit at the RPS treehouse. After feeding Nate some excuses as to where we've been, we'll be back with a new episode on June 29th.