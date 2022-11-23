If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless gaming keyboard is on sale for Black Friday – and so is the TKL version

Big savings on two top-tier wireless keyboards
James Archer avatar
Deals by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on
A collage showing both the Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless gaming keyboard and the G916 TKL Lightspeed Wireless.

Sometimes you just gotta play the hits, which Amazon are very much doing with their early Black Friday keyboard deals. The Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless is an enduringly comfortable, responsive, and strikingly slim gaming keyboard that’s a regular feature of sales events like Black Friday and Prime Day, and once again it’s on sale now – both in the UK and in the US.

This time, it’s also being joined by its tenkeyless little brother, the G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless. This shares the same finely-crafted, all-mechanical build and solid wireless connectivity of the full-size model, merely cutting the number pad in pursuit of a smaller desk footprint and a lower price.

UK deals:

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless - £160 from Amazon UK (was £230)

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless - £125 from Amazon UK (was £220)

US deals:

Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless - $160 from Amazon US (was $250)

Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless- $150 from Amazon US (was $230)

Both are brilliant keyboards for work and play, and although they’re normally at the very highest end of the peripheral price scale, these Black Friday savings make them more attainable (if still on the premium side). In all the listings above, they’re equipped with Logitech’s tactile switches, which have a little bump to let you know when they register an input but are free of the clicky switch variant's potentially distracting noise.

Katharine wrote in her review of the full-size G915 that it was “comfortably the best wireless gaming keyboard I've ever used, and it's also one of the best-looking, too”. These days I’m more about that TKL life, personally, though that’s partly because I’m a putz who sometimes pilots his mouse directly into the side of any ‘board that isn’t purposefully smaller.

Anyhow, they’re great options if you’re after a new wireless keyboard. On the wired side, the Cooler Master SK652 is still going for £45 – chump change for a full-size mechanical model.

We're keeping track of all the best early Black Friday PC gaming deals as we approach the big day on November 25th. Head over to the main hub for highlights across all kinds of PC hardware, or you can check out our more specialised guides, like the best early Black Friday SSD deals, the best Black Friday gaming keyboard deals, and more.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS. His favourite watercooler radiator size is 280mm and he always takes advantage of RGB lighting by setting everything to a solid light blue.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch