The Maw - 17th-22nd June 2024

Let us strike the drum and proceed to this week's most ravishing new PC games releases with an air of appropriate solemnity and despair. Actually, let's not do that, because it's a pretty attractive haul this week. On Monday 17th June we've got El Dorado: The Golden City Builder, one of Alice B's (RPS in peace) ones-to-watch, whose name very much sums it up. On Tuesday 18th June, we've got The Chinese Room's Still Wakes The Deep, a game about Scottish oilmen dealing with an undersea threat in the 1970s, together with the early access launch of Pax Dei, which Matt Cox describes as "an attempt to pull off EVE Online in medieval Europe", and the Forges Of Corruption expansion for cherished Space Marine shooter Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. Wednesday 19th June brings Scars Of Mars, a first-person real-time RPG which looks like Ultima Underworld put through the teleporter with Cosmic Encounters, and Murky Divers, which looks like Lethal Company but underwater. On Thursday 20th June, there's a regular meteor strike in the shape of Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. Assuming there's any games industry left after Erdtree makes landfall, we'll be simmering down on Friday 21st June with offworld newspaper intern sim Times And Galaxy and cyberpunk citybuilder Dystopika.

