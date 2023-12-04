The Maw - 4th-9th December 2023

NetherRealm's Ed Boon has said that there's a Mortal Kombat 1 story expansion in the works, which will be followed by a "big surprise".

.@noobde: “just like we did with MK11, we’re going to release a second part with more story and we have a big surprise after that.” #MortalKombat #MK1 #CCXP #MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/w1o2Xgm7sN — Wesley Carlos (@WesleyLPBR) December 3, 2023