The RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 lead Prime Big Deal Days’ graphics card offers

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is proving to be the first of its kind – that’s right, Prime Day, apply yourself – to make notable cuts on the very latest and greatest GPUs. You can find all of the highlights in our Prime Big Deal Days graphics card deals guide, but I wanted to draw special attention to a couple of Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti listings; the most attainable members of the infamously pricey RTX 40 series, now even lighter on the old wallet.

Both are custom jobs from Gigabyte, with factory overclocking, triple-fan coolers, and pleasantly understated metal backplates. If someone with a deeply disturbed sense of curiosity held a gun to my head and asked me which one I’d choose, it’d be the RTX 4060 Ti Eagle – it’s much faster at 1080p more capable of upgrading to 1440p – but either way, you’d be getting a thoroughly modern GPU with access to both DLSS 3 frame generation and DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction.

UK deals:

There are some RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti deals up for grabs in the US as well, though mainly on premium partner models, so the saving don't quite take them down below MSRP level. Except, funnily enough, the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse promo version of the RTX 4060 Ti that was already on sale before Prime Big Deal Days. It’s still available, and without the need for an Amazon Prime membership, which you’ll need to access most of the other good deals that Amazon is running across these two days o’ sales.

US deals:

The usual workaround is still viable, mind: sign up for Prime’s 30-day free trial, and you can fill your basket with Big Deal Days savings, check out, and cancel the trial before you get charged for the full subscription.

Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon's latest sale event for Prime members, is running across October 10th-11th. We're rounding up all the best Prime Big Deal Days PC gaming deals, with dedicated guides to our picks of the best graphics card deals and Steam Deck accessories deals.