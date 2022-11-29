There’s a Dead Island 2 gameplay showcase on December 6th

There’s a Dead Island 2 gameplay showcase on December 6thNew slayer Amy has already got her own trailer
Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have scheduled a showcase for upcoming zombie-thwacking action RPG Dead Island 2. You can tune in on YouTube on December 6th at 8pm GMT/9pm CET/1pm PT, for some “action, gore and zombies”, they say. Ahead of that though, we’ve been introduced to another member of the game’s expanding cast of the still-living. New undead slayer Amy has been given her own teaser trailer, which you can watch here.
Amy was a running champ in the Paralympics before things went all dead and bitey in Los Angeles. That means she’s pretty good at sprinting around to whack zombies upside the head. She’s a laid back Californian with two useful innate skills that could help her, and you, survive the apocalypse. First up, Amy regains stamina when smacking a zombie with a thrown weapon thanks to her Relief Pitcher skill. Her second skill, Divide & Conquer, gives her a minor boost to damage inflicted on lone zombies.
As Graham noted earlier this month, the much delayed Dead Island 2 has been pushed back yet another three months. It’s now scheduled for release in April. “The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us,” the devs tweeted to accompany the delay announcement. “We’re going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we’re proud to launch.” Ed certainly thought it seemed polished enough already when he went hands-on with Dead Island 2 at Gamescom back in August.
Save the date, Slayers. We're rolling out the bloody red carpet for our Dead Island 2 Showcase on December 6th, 8pm GMT | 9pm CET | 1pm PT, and you're invited to watch the premiere here: https://t.co/R4vpDlGu6K#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/5hChYF5921— Dead Island (@deadislandgame) November 23, 2022
Dead Island 2 is out on April 28th, 2023 as an Epic Games Store exclusive. It’ll also stagger onto PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.