There’s a Dead Island 2 gameplay showcase on December 6th

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have scheduled a showcase for upcoming zombie-thwacking action RPG Dead Island 2. You can tune in on YouTube on December 6th at 8pm GMT/9pm CET/1pm PT, for some “action, gore and zombies”, they say. Ahead of that though, we’ve been introduced to another member of the game’s expanding cast of the still-living. New undead slayer Amy has been given her own teaser trailer, which you can watch here.

Watch on YouTube Listen to me, CJ, waffling on at length about Dead Island 2's Gamescom trailer.

Amy was a running champ in the Paralympics before things went all dead and bitey in Los Angeles. That means she’s pretty good at sprinting around to whack zombies upside the head. She’s a laid back Californian with two useful innate skills that could help her, and you, survive the apocalypse. First up, Amy regains stamina when smacking a zombie with a thrown weapon thanks to her Relief Pitcher skill. Her second skill, Divide & Conquer, gives her a minor boost to damage inflicted on lone zombies.

As Graham noted earlier this month, the much delayed Dead Island 2 has been pushed back yet another three months. It’s now scheduled for release in April. “The irony of delaying Dead Island 2 is not lost on us,” the devs tweeted to accompany the delay announcement. “We’re going to take the time we need to make sure we can launch a game we’re proud to launch.” Ed certainly thought it seemed polished enough already when he went hands-on with Dead Island 2 at Gamescom back in August.

Dead Island 2 is out on April 28th, 2023 as an Epic Games Store exclusive. It’ll also stagger onto PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.