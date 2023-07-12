This MSI gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is just £1140 for Prime Day

Despite the mobile versions of Nvidia’s RTX 40 series graphics cards launching months ago, it’s been surprisingly challenging to find compelling gaming laptops with these new GPUs inside – and even harder to find them with discounts. Luckily, this MSI Katana 15 has found its way into the Amazon Prime Day sales, offering an RTX 4070 at below market rates.

It’s dropped from £1499 to £1140, a saving of 24%. A cursory shop around reveals that RTX 4070 laptops generally start at around £1400, and can easily break the £2000 barrier depending on the spec.

On that note, the Katana 15 hardly skimps on its parts. The Intel Core i7-12650H CPU has 10 cores and 16 threads, so juggling apps or playing demanding games won't be an issue. And the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 is going to handle both the tough games of today, like as Cyberpunk 2077, and future releases like Starfield and Forza Motorsport.

It also packs a spacious 1TB SSD, and runs its 1080p display at 144Hz, so the RTX 4070's power won't be wasted on more easygoing games that can easily reach high framerates. Even if it’s not the thinnest or lightest gaming laptop ever made, this Katana 15 is excellent value for money.

