Ultimate Audio Bang #27: what makes a good Call Of Duty campaign?

Ultimate Audio Bang is RPS' fortnightly podcast that looks at everything happening in online shooters.

On this week's episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang, we give our verdict on Modern Warfare 2 and its grab bag of a campaign.

Much like our previous episode on Overwatch 2, Hayden and I delve into the nitty gritty of Modern Warfare 2's campaign. Hayden thinks it's terrible, I don't think it's actually that bad, and we debate this fact for around an hour.

To be honest, Hayden's critical thinking starts to sway me to the darkside as we touch on what actually makes COD campaigns decent and how MW2's compares to the rest. There's also a lot of chat over MW2's tendency to ditch its gimmicks, and also its surprising development of one or two, which hasn't happened... ever? To be honest, we just want more smart ways to make its excellent shooting sing.

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.

Activision Blizzard are still contending with legal issues and reports alleging workplace discrimination, harassment and poor working conditions. The company's also in the process of being acquired by Microsoft for $68.7 billion (£61.4 billion), a deal announced back in January. That month, Blizzard Entertainment head Mike Ybarra said he was committed to fostering change within the company.