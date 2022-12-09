Ultimate Audio Bang #28: will Warzone 2 stand the test of time?

Ultimate Audio Bang is RPS' fortnightly podcast that looks at everything happening in online shooters.

On this week's episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang, we drop our early verdicts on the state of Warzone 2 and whether or not it lives up to expectations. That's with thoughts on DMZ mode too, which we reckon has great potential.

Having dropped into Warzone 2, a lot since its launch, Hayden and I pick apart everything that sets it apart from the original, which - aside from the map - are lots of small details: the looting, the pacing, the buy stations, and more. It may seem like a similar experience to the first, but many of these little tweaks add up to create a very different battle royale feel.

And it's the slower, more deliberate pace of the game that we dig into in our chat. Towards the end of the pod, we turn our attention to its companion DMZ mode, which Hayden has lots of thoughts on. Mainly negative ones, sure, but that's because he cares for this mode and wants it to mature from a discarded shotgun shell into a Bryson 800 semi-automatic shotgun with explosive rounds. It'll be interesting to see how Warzone 2 fares over the coming months and no doubt we'll revisit it in a later pod. We'll keep you posted if anything major happens.

