Ultimate Audio Bang #28: will Warzone 2 stand the test of time?

We dive into everything Al Mazrah
Podcast by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
A soldier wielding a Kastov 762 Assault Rifle crouches behind some cover outside in Warzone 2.0.

On this week's episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang, we drop our early verdicts on the state of Warzone 2 and whether or not it lives up to expectations. That's with thoughts on DMZ mode too, which we reckon has great potential.

Having dropped into Warzone 2, a lot since its launch, Hayden and I pick apart everything that sets it apart from the original, which - aside from the map - are lots of small details: the looting, the pacing, the buy stations, and more. It may seem like a similar experience to the first, but many of these little tweaks add up to create a very different battle royale feel.

Watch on YouTube

And it's the slower, more deliberate pace of the game that we dig into in our chat. Towards the end of the pod, we turn our attention to its companion DMZ mode, which Hayden has lots of thoughts on. Mainly negative ones, sure, but that's because he cares for this mode and wants it to mature from a discarded shotgun shell into a Bryson 800 semi-automatic shotgun with explosive rounds. It'll be interesting to see how Warzone 2 fares over the coming months and no doubt we'll revisit it in a later pod. We'll keep you posted if anything major happens.

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

