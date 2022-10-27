When will Warzone 2 release? Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is the sequel to 2020's free-to-play battle royale Call Of Duty spin-off. Coinciding with the launch of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 will be following close on the heels of its premium sibling. Read on for details of the Warzone 2.0 release date, as well as the answers to other frequently asked questions about the game.

Warzone 2 release date

Warzone 2 will be released on November 16th, 2022 (times TBC). That's a Wednesday, which is going to make it a little awkward if you were hoping to take a long weekend to get stuck in straight away, but never mind eh?

It's important to note that Warzone 2 isn't releasing alongside this year's premium Call Of Duty title Modern Warfare 2, but instead is making its appearance a cool 19 days later. So worry not if you've been wondering where the new Warzone is: it's not gone missing, it's just running fashionably behind.

Will Warzone 2 be free-to-play?

Like its predecessor, Warzone 2 will be free-to-play, and you will not need to own any paid Call Of Duty games (such as the newly-released Modern Warfare 2) in order to play Warzone 2.

You'll be able to download the game for free by visiting the Warzone 2 store page via Battle.net. This page isn't live yet at the time of writing, but we'll let you know when it becomes available to check out.

What will happen to Warzone once Warzone 2 is out?

Warzone 2 is technically a sequel rather than a Version 2.0 (despite even some official sources occasionally referring to it as such). It will exist alongside the original Warzone, although exactly what that will mean in the long-term isn't entirely clear yet. You can check out the official blog post for more information, although details are quite vague at this point.

Unfortunately, this does mean that progress from the existing Warzone won't carry over into Warzone 2. However, you won't lose that progress, it will just be part of a different game; and players who don't want to jump over to the new release won't be forced to do so — at least for the time being.

Eager for more Warzone 2 ahead of the game's launch? Be sure to check out our in-depth look at the new Warzone 2.0 Al Mazrah map coming with the game. You might also want to take a look at our comprehensive coverage of MW2, including our guide to the best guns in Modern Warfare 2!

