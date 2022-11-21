Warzone 2.0 has a problem with invisible players

Warzone 2 deployed less than a week ago, and players are already experiencing déjà vu because of an outbreak of invisible players. This isn’t the first time the Warzone series has been affected by glitchy, unseen combatants, but we don’t have any answers yet for why it’s happening again. The invisibility glitch had attention drawn to it over the weekend, when streamer SuperEv shared a video of being taken out by another player who didn’t seem to be there. The Warzone 2.0 Trello board listing known issues with the game doesn’t show any mention of known invisibility bugs yet, so stay frosty.

Other players have been sharing their stories of invisible assailants, including some streamers who say it’s been happening since launch day. Players took to the CODWarzone subreddit to recount their tales of unseen woe, too. “This also happened to me the second day of release. The guy was invisible and kept on trolling me and my squad until he deleted us. I think it's a cheat,” one Warzone 2.0 player said. “Second game on, came 2nd to someone invisible. Joke of a game,” another added. There are even invisible players starting to own up about their antics.

Weave back through the mists of time and you’ll recall that the first Warzone struggled with invisible players, too. As AliceO. reported nearly two years ago, Warzone 1.0 received an update with attack helicopters that started turning players invisible. It was fairly easy to trigger this for a while, and some players countered by firing wildly and just lobbing grenades right, left, and centre. That’s how I always play Call Of Duty anyway, so I should be safe for the time being. Another invisibility glitch cropped up thanks to Warzone’s armoured trucks last year.

