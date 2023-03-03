Confused about why you can't find the remaining flag locations in Wo Long's In Search Of The Immortal Wizard battleground? Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty does an annoyingly good job sometimes of hiding away secret Marking Flag and Battle Flag locations so that you really have to explore every inch of the map to find them all. And the In Search Of The Immortal Wizard region is no exception, with 5 Marking Flags and 5 Battle Flags to hunt down and plant to improve your Fortitude Rank.

If you're struggling to hunt down all of them, you've come to the right little corner of the internet. On this page we'll walk you through how to find all the In Search Of The Immortal Wizard flag locations in Wo Long, with handy screenshots and step-by-step instructions to help you reach each one.

Looking for flags in a different battleground? Check out our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty flag locations hub page!

Wo Long: In Search Of The Immortal Wizard flag locations

Battle Flag #1

The first Battle Flag is next to you as you spawn into the region alongside Hong Jing.

Battle Flag #2

Follow the water path from spawn and turn right. Wait for the large Huoshu to tear down the bamboo lying in the path, then defeat it and continue on to the next Battle Flag.

Marking Flag #1

Continue down the path to the pavilion guarded by the Zhuyan (ape), then take the path behind and to the left. Defeat the two Huoshu and plant your first Marking Flag.

Battle Flag #3

Go back to the pavilion and cross the stone bridge. Defeat the enemies in this area (including a Chonggui) and climb up the platform in the centre to plant the next Battle Flag.

Marking Flag #2

From Battle Flag #3, face the bridge and take the path to the right, the one patrolled by another Chonggui. Defeat it, then cut down the bamboo to your left to reveal yet another Chonggui guarding a Marking Flag.

Marking Flag #3

Head back to the pavilion and this time drop down onto the ledge to the right of the bridge, and once you're in the river, look for some brown bamboo you can cut down. Follow this path and defeat the two Huoshu there to reach the second Marking Flag.

Battle Flag #4

Continue along the path down the river, past the Chonggui, and cross the lake filled with mermaids to reach the next Battle Flag.

Marking Flag #4

From Battle Flag #4, continue up the path past the Shitieshou, and cut down the brown bamboo to your left. This reveals a space where you can drop down to a lower ledge above the mermaid pool, where another Marking Flag can be placed.

Battle Flag #5

Continue up the path from Battle Flag #4 into a cave. The final Battle Flag should be in plain view as you approach the cavern, but you'll need to defeat the Zhupolong (crocodile demon) hiding beneath the ground nearby first.

Marking Flag #5

From Battle Flag #4, head up the vines to the ledge above, then turn left and follow the vines upward, jumping across the gaps until you reach the site of another Marking Flag.

And with that, you've found and planted all 10 flags in the In Search Of The Immortal Wizard region of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty! This was one of the easier regions for finding flags in my opinion. If you've missed any previous region flags then be sure to check out our similar guides on the Demon Fort Of The Yellow Heaven flag locations and The Valley Of Crying Wraiths flag locations.