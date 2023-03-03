Looking for all the Marking Flags in the Shadow Of The Sacred Mountain region of Wo Long? As you probably know by now, there are two different types of flags in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Battle Flags act as bonfires do in other soulslikes, while Marking Flags don't let you respawn but still allow you to improve your Fortitude Rank - the minimum threshold below which your Morale can no longer drop if you die.

Because of this, it's a good idea to plant every flag in a region as you go through it, which is why we're on a mission to bring you guides like this one to show you exactly where to go. Below we'll walk you through all 5 flag locations in the Shadow Of The Sacred Mountain battleground in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Looking for flags in a different battleground? Check out our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty flag locations hub page!

Wo Long: Shadow of the Sacred Mountain flag locations

Battle Flag #1

The first Battle Flag of this region is right in front of you as you spawn, so no need to go looking for this one!

Battle Flag #2

Follow the path in front of you from spawn, and turn left after defeating the mermaids. Kill the three Huoshu (rats) circling the rock, and then climb the ledge at the end of the pathway to reach the pavilion. Kill the Chonggui here and you can plant the nearby Battle Flag.

Marking Flag #1

From Battle Flag #2 at the pavilion, cross the stone bridge to an area guarded by spiders. Kill all the spiders, and then climb to the top of one of the platforms to plant the first Marking Flag.

Marking Flag #2

Head back to Battle Flag #2, and then head down the path next to the flag. Go past the Shitieshou and defeat the spiders, and then cut down the brown bamboo in your way to reach a Marking Flag on the left of the path.

Battle Flag #3

Continue around the corner from Marking Flag #2, and down the left path, past the Zhuyan, you'll find the region's final Battle Flag before the boss.

That's everything you need in order to track down all 5 flag locations in the optional Shadow Of The Sacred Mountain battleground in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.