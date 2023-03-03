If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Wo Long: The Yellow Heaven Burns flag locations

Where to find every Marking Flag and Battle Flag in The Yellow Heaven Burns

Ollie Toms
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on
A Battle Flag at night in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, next to a trail of blood.

Looking for all the Marking Flags in Wo Long's The Yellow Heaven Burns battleground? The Yellow Heaven Burns is likely your first taste of the many sub battlegrounds in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. In Wo Long, all the levels are called battlegrounds, and sub battlegrounds are optional levels which nonetheless contain some excellent rewards. And of course, plenty of flags to find and plant.

The Yellow Heaven Burns has just two Battle Flags, but it's filled with carefully hidden Marking Flags for you to hunt down and plant so you can raise your Fortitude Rank. Hunt down them all with this guide, which will walk you through all The Yellow Heaven Burns flag locations in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: The Yellow Heaven Burns flag locations

Battle Flag #1

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

The first Battle Flag of this region is next to you and Huangfu Song where you spawn.

Marking Flag #1

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

From spawn, defeat the soldier in front and then go right, up the stairs. Enter the building and enter the room on your left. The first Marking Flag is there, guarded by two enemy soldiers.

Marking Flag #2

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

Climb the ledges in this building to reach the roof, then climb up the ledge immediately next to you to reach the upper level of the roof. Defeat the soldier there and plant the second Marking Flag.

Marking Flag #3

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

From the roof, jump down onto the walkway below. You should see the walkway branch out away from the building you were just atop. Follow this path to reach the next Marking Flag.

Marking Flag #4

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

From Marking Flag #3, double back until you're on the main walkway, then continue on until you reach the roof with the archer. On the back side of this roof is another Marking Flag.

Marking Flag #5

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

From Marking Flag #4, drop down onto the wooden ledge between the cliff wall and the building you're on, then follow the path around the back of the house to find another Marking Flag.

Battle Flag #2

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

Drop down onto the ground below, and you will see the second and final Battle Flag of the region, guarded by a swordsman (and an archer on the ledge above). Defeat them to plant the flag.

Marking Flag #6

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

From Battle Flag #2, climb the ledge that the archer was on and follow the path until you find another Marking Flag guarded by a Changgui (tiger demon).

Marking Flag #7

A Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty screenshot of the player standing next to a flag.

Head back to Battle Flag #2 and take the path guarded by the two wolves and the archer. Once in the cave, hug the left wall and go through the second entrance to find a small space guarded by a soldier on the left, and the final Marking Flag of the region.

Tagged With
About the Author
Comments
