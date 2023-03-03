Looking for all the Marking Flags in Wo Long's The Yellow Heaven Burns battleground? The Yellow Heaven Burns is likely your first taste of the many sub battlegrounds in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. In Wo Long, all the levels are called battlegrounds, and sub battlegrounds are optional levels which nonetheless contain some excellent rewards. And of course, plenty of flags to find and plant.

The Yellow Heaven Burns has just two Battle Flags, but it's filled with carefully hidden Marking Flags for you to hunt down and plant so you can raise your Fortitude Rank. Hunt down them all with this guide, which will walk you through all The Yellow Heaven Burns flag locations in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: The Yellow Heaven Burns flag locations

Battle Flag #1

The first Battle Flag of this region is next to you and Huangfu Song where you spawn.

Marking Flag #1

From spawn, defeat the soldier in front and then go right, up the stairs. Enter the building and enter the room on your left. The first Marking Flag is there, guarded by two enemy soldiers.

Marking Flag #2

Climb the ledges in this building to reach the roof, then climb up the ledge immediately next to you to reach the upper level of the roof. Defeat the soldier there and plant the second Marking Flag.

Marking Flag #3

From the roof, jump down onto the walkway below. You should see the walkway branch out away from the building you were just atop. Follow this path to reach the next Marking Flag.

Marking Flag #4

From Marking Flag #3, double back until you're on the main walkway, then continue on until you reach the roof with the archer. On the back side of this roof is another Marking Flag.

Marking Flag #5

From Marking Flag #4, drop down onto the wooden ledge between the cliff wall and the building you're on, then follow the path around the back of the house to find another Marking Flag.

Battle Flag #2

Drop down onto the ground below, and you will see the second and final Battle Flag of the region, guarded by a swordsman (and an archer on the ledge above). Defeat them to plant the flag.

Marking Flag #6

From Battle Flag #2, climb the ledge that the archer was on and follow the path until you find another Marking Flag guarded by a Changgui (tiger demon).

Marking Flag #7

Head back to Battle Flag #2 and take the path guarded by the two wolves and the archer. Once in the cave, hug the left wall and go through the second entrance to find a small space guarded by a soldier on the left, and the final Marking Flag of the region.

Now that you've planted every last flag in The Yellow Heaven Burns region of Wo Long, it's time to head back to the main story.