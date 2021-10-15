What are the best horror games in Roblox? It's October once again, so naturally our minds are turning to Halloween. There are so, so many horror games in the world to choose from, especially since it's a genre that lends itself so well to short indie offerings. What I'm getting at here is that there are tons of scary games on Roblox, and if you fancy giving some a go this spooky season, we've put together a list of all-time favourites and current big trends.

The best horror games on Roblox:

Kalampokiphobia by @CaptainSpinxs

You might have seen "scary corn game" trending in Roblox circles recently, and if you're wondering why that is, it's because no-one can spell or pronounce Kalampokiphobia — the technical name for fear of corn. This game, which originally popped up on the platform earlier this year, looks set to be the big Roblox horror trend this Halloween, egged on by TikTok and YouTube jumpscare videos that have been doing the rounds. It's a pretty standard run-and-hide game with a truly ludicrous (but somehow still a bit creepy) stalker character pursuing you through a disorienting corn maze.

Dead Silence by @DoomX10

Dead Silence rather ambitiously bills itself as the "#1 Scariest Game on Roblox", but honestly it's been doing the rounds since 2011, and that sort of staying power speaks to the authenticity of its spook factor. Present-day players might be put in mind of a mixture of Slender and Phasmophobia, as teams of up to four hunt through a deserted building for multiple keys which they need in order to escape. The RNG has scattered those keys far and wide and, of course, there's something in the dark hunting your group.

Murder Party by PlayMake

Murder Party will be broadly familiar to you if you've played perennial Roblox favourite Murder Mystery 2, or indeed Among Us, or any of the other Werewolf-like games that have seen a surge in popularity over the past year. Events in Murder Party focus less on slow-burn social deduction and more on fast-paced objectives, however, as four teams (Murderers, Sheriffs, Hackers, and Party-Planners) vie to complete their assigned tasks before everyone else. It's a hectic juggling act: complete your tasks and attempt to keep your role hidden, while also evading, disrupting, or downright slaughtering the opposition.

Alone in a Dark House by @Umamidayo

One of the creepier horror experiences on this list, Alone in a Dark House was nominated for a Bloxy Award in 2020 for Best Single Player Game. The title of this one gives you a good idea of what to expect: you play a private investigator poking around in an unsettlingly abandoned house and uncovering eerie secrets about the family who lived there. It's worth shilling out the 50 Robux for a private server if you can, as having up to 29 randos there with you in a public one can kind of break the tension.

Flee the Facility by A.W. Apps

I've talked about Flee the Facility before on our list of the best Roblox games in 2021, but I'm going to talk about it again here because so help me, I love a good trip to the SCP Foundation. The original aesthetic of Flee the Facility was very heavily reminiscent of SCP - Containment Breach, but more recent updates have added a variety of new maps, including a cabin-in-the-woods location befitting of the gameplay's debt to the likes of Dead By Daylight and Friday the 13th.

Piggy by MiniToon

"You can't make an episodic horror game in Roblox, especially not one that integrates multiplayer," they said, and often followed it up with, "You also can't make a scary game based on Peppa Pig." Well, whoever they might actually be, they were wrong, as Piggy has now wrapped up its second season and remains one of Roblox's most popular horror experiences. There's a genuine narrative thread to unravel as you and your fellow players seek not just to escape from Piggy, but to understand the nature of the beast.

Break In by @Cracky4

Roblox creators seem to be drawn towards any entertainment that features dystopian death battles (just see our recent list of the best Squid Game experiences on Roblox), so it shouldn't come as a surprise that one extremely popular game on the platform is based on The Purge. Unlike many games of this type, Break In isn't PvP: players take on the roles of ordinary citizens who must survive five days of the crime-spree free-for-all while fending off attacks from NPC villains. Break In manages to be a story-driven experience, too; there are even multiple endings.

3008 by @uglyburger0

There's a legitimate horror niche when it comes to the idea of an IKEA turning into an inescapable Eldritch location, and as a weirdo who quite enjoys the occasional trip to a Swedish furniture warehouse, I love that this is actually a sub-genre. Based on SCP-3008 from The SCP Foundation collaborative fiction project, this one can actually be quite scary to play thanks to its moody lighting and an all-too-familiar mundane setting turned horrifying. Could you survive — even make a life for yourself — in an endless IKEA? (Is it bad that I think I could?)

Scary Elevator by PixeIated Studios

"Elevators" are a popular unofficial genre on Roblox: they function sort of like wave-based combat challenges, with you travelling between floors on a titular elevator and encountering increasingly tough, numerous, and/or frightening threats the further you get without dying. This particular one is, well, scary: suspiciously familiar pop culture enemies include characters blatantly inspired by Pennywise the Clown, Slenderman, Freddy Fazbear, and Peppa Pig (presumably in reference to Piggy, above).

Kitty by GabStudio

This is a borderline case when it comes to inclusion in the horror genre, but since Kitty is a survival game where you play as a mouse frantically trying to escape a hunting cat, I think there's a strong argument for it. You can choose to play as the cat instead, but since playing as the killer is a staple of online multiplayer horror I still choose to allow it. The fact that the characters are aware that their life-or-death struggle takes place in a garish cartoon universe only adds to the dread.

Until quite recently Kitty had a codes scene thriving enough for us to dedicate a page to it, though it's been pretty quiet for a while now.

Stranger Things: Starcourt Mall by Netflix

Consider this a bonus entry, because I'm not about to take a spot on the real list away from one of Roblox's many young, talented, and independent creators to heap praise on a corporate giant like Netflix for managing to put out a good game. But I do love Stranger Things, and it does have an official tie-in experience in Roblox. The best part is that the accompanying merch on the Avatar Shop includes the absolute worst Demogorgon I've ever seen — it might be so ridiculous that it circles all the way back around to creepy again.

That's it for our list of the best horror games on Roblox in 2021, but if you're looking for more Roblox recommendations, be sure to check out our all-genre list of the best games on the platform. We also have a regularly-updated codes page, so take a look if you want to nab some cool freebies from the Avatar Shop.