Best MW3 SA-B 50 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best SA-B 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The SA-B 50 is a bolt-action marksman rifle, one of many to cross over from MW2 thanks to the 'carry forward' system.

Like with most marksman rifles, the SA-B 50 enjoys a high damage output and solid mobility, recoil control and handling stats. Join us as we go through the best SA-B 50 loadout in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with all of the optimal attachment and equipment choices.

Why use the SA-B 50 in MW3?

Although it certainly isn't the best marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 3, the SA-B 50 has some solid damage output and great all-around stats, which can be further elevated with the right attachments. This will make the gun perform better and achieve one-shot kills to make up for its relatively low rate of fire.

Best SA-B 50 loadout in MW3

Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Stock: XRK Specter Mod

Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Optic: FTAC Charlie7

For the SA-B 50, we've gone for the 'less is more' approach and chosen mods that will adjust similar stats. The XRK Specter Mod, Schlager Match Grip, FSS OLE-V Laser, and FSS ST87 Bolt are all attachments made to improve ADS speed. When equipped, the general mobility and handling of the SA-B 50 will improve, optimising your build for the fast-paced combat of Modern Warfare 3 and allowing you to zoom in and snap to heads at a breakneck pace.

For the final attachment, we've forgone the lacklustre ironsights of the SA-B 50 and chosen the FTAC Charlie7 optic. It's a 7.5x scope, perfect for quickly setting your aim on an enemy's head before pulling the trigger. Note that any compatible optic will do the job though, if you have a different preference.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best SA-B 50 class setup: Secondary weapon

Striker.

As the SA-B 50 is a ranged weapon with a somewhat limited rate of fire, we think a snappy SMG or something similarly catered for close combat will be a great addition to your loadout. Consider the Striker, currently one of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 3 and capable of fantastic damage and range with a high mobility that lends itself well to run-and-gun combat styles.

Best SA-B 50 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Stalker Boots, Marksman Gloves, Threat Identification System, Stun Grenade, Semtex.

To get the most out of an SA-B 50, we think it's worthwhile carrying an SMG or Shotgun for close-range encounters, to cover all bases. This means you'll need either the Overkill Vest or Gunner Vest. We've chosen the Overkill as although it has higher unlock requirements, it also provides the Fast Hands perk and allows you to reload while sprinting, which is well worth the graft of unlocking to get. Additionally, when choosing Gloves, you'll notice you already have the perks from the Quick-Grip and Commando Gloves. With this in mind, we suggest picking the Marksman Gloves for the reduction of flinch and sway while ADS.

As this build prioritises speed and improving ADS, we've opted for the Stalker Boots which give a nice little boost to strafe and ADS movement speed. Additionally, while ADS you can use the Threat Identification System to ping enemy locations and provide valuable intel to teammates.

For your Tactical and Lethal equipment options, consider picking the Semtex, which is essentially a powerful sticky grenade that can be utilised for high impact damage and the Stun Grenade which is a useful tool to slow enemies down, ready either for a follow-up attack or for you to retreat to safety.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best SA-B 50 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

MTZ Interceptor, MCW 6.8.

If you like the feel of a marksman rifle, but want something a little more impressive, the MTZ Interceptor is currently one of the best marksman rifles in Modern Warfare 3. This is down to its ability for one-shot kills and excellent balance between damage, range and handling stats. The MCW 6.8 is also a worthy option, and more suited to close to mid-range combat if that's more your style.

That rounds off our guide to the best SA-B 50 build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.