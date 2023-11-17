Best MW3 Tempus Razorback loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Tempus Razorback loadout in Modern Warfare 3? As far as assault rifles go in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, there are certainly better choices, however, the Tempus Razorback does offer high handling and fire rate stats. Although the gun has a lack-lustre damage output it can provide good follow-up support, particularly for sniper builds.

The Tempus Razorback is one of the many guns that can be 'carried forward' from MW2. To unlock this AR you need to get 35 operator kills whilst mounted using assault rifles. Join us as we go through the best Tempus Razorback loadout in Modern Warfare 3 with the optimal attachment and equipment choices.

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Why use the Tempus Razorback in MW3?

Although there are higher damage-inducing assault rifles on offer, the Tempus Razorback does offer great additional support for snipers. As such, we've chosen a stealthier build to reflect this, prioritising both accuracy and damage.

Best Tempus Razorback loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Barrel: 18" Tack-2L

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Magazine: 60-Round Mag

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

During this Tempus Razorback build, we have chosen attachments that will complement an additional primary long-range weapon. We have also optimised the build to cater for mid-range distances, where you can finish off any enemies that get too close for a sniper.

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

The Harbinger D20 muzzle is an excellent choice for the Tempus Razorback as it is both weighty, enhancing recoil control, and capable of extending the range and bullet velocity of the gun whilst maintaining that crucial quiet gameplay. This means you can optimise the Razorback for mid-range combat, whilst maintaining a stealthy build for when you switch out to a sniper rifle.

Barrel: 18" Tack-2L

The next attachment we've opted for is the 18" Tack-2L barrel, which will not only increase bullet velocity but also hip-fire accuracy. Compounded with an increase in damage range and movement speed, this makes the Tempus Razorback more effective as an all-rounder gun.

Magazine: 60-Round Mag

An extended mag is always a nice luxury with any assault rifle, ensuring you run out of bullets less frequently and have to spend less time reloading amidst combat. For the Tempus Razorback, this additionally means you have more chances to get a precious kill from mid-range before the enemy advances towards you.

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel offers a plethora of stat boosts, including an increase in hip-fire accuracy, idle aiming stability, recoil control and more. This is a great attachment to use to bump up the overall handling and mobility of the gun, making it a smoother and more streamlined experience.

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Although any optic will do, the Cronen Mini Pro is a favourite of ours to boost accuracy and build up confidence with the handling of a gun. You may wish to forgo an optic, however, if you want to eliminate any visibility.

Best Tempus Razorback class setup: Secondary weapon

FJX Imperium, Longbow.

As mentioned above, this Tempus Razorback build is made with an additional long-ranged weapon in mind. One of the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 3 is currently the FJX Imperium due to its high damage output and incredible handling stats, which usually secures those glorious one-shot kills.

Additionally, the Longbow is a great option for its mobility, consistent ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds and overall excellent all-around stats. With one of these snipers in your loadout, you're guaranteed to cause high damage, with quick follow-up kills with the Tempus Razorback.

Best Tempus Razorback class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Marksman Gloves, Covert Sneakers, EOD Padding, Frag Grenade, Stun Grenade.

As you'll need an additional primary weapon slot, we recommend the Overkill Vest. Although the Gunner Vest also allows another primary weapon, the Overkill Vest just beats it as it also gives you an increased weapon swap speed and the ability to reload while sprinting. We've chosen to pair this with the Marksman Gloves, which will especially come in handy when switching over to your sniper rifle, as they give a boost to sway and flinch stability when ADS.

Another reason to pick Overkill over the Gunner Vest is that it will allow you to pick out Boots. We've chosen the Covert Sneakers which will mask the noise of your footsteps and ensure maximum stealth as you traverse across the map. Although you'll want to avoid close combat, it is of course, inevitable. As such, we recommend picking up the EOD Padding, which will afford you some protection against non-killstreak enemy fire and explosives.

Lastly, you'll need a Tactical and Lethal option to finish your loadout. We recommend a good old-fashioned Frag Grenade to sow high-impact damage and give you a bit of breathing room to retreat from close-combat. Additionally, the Stun Grenade is a valuable tool for rounding corners and buying yourself some time in heated situations.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best perks in-game for optimal loadouts.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Best Tempus Razorback alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

MCW, M4.

If you're looking for an assault rifle that requires a little less work than the Tempus Razorback, we recommend either the MCW or M4. Both make the list of best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 3 and for good reason. The MCW has solid stats across the board, and the M4 has long enjoyed a reliably warm reception from fans of the franchise.

That rounds off our guide to the best Tempus Razorback build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.