If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

5

Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger is free to keep on Steam right now

Come spend Christmas in the Wild West
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published on
A standoff in Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger.

If you fancy some rootin' tootin' point and shootin' over the holidays, Techland are giving away their western FPS Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger free for keepsies on Steam. The last game in the Call Of Juarez series, Gunslinger puts you in the dusty boots of a bounty hunter taking down famous outlaws in the Old West. Not the most festive game, but a very good one nonetheless.

You can find Gunslinger on Steam right now at a very reasonable 100% off. This offer lasts until Tuesday, December 14th, at 6pm GMT (10am PT).

"Within its own restrictions, it remains the most fun I've had with a shooter in ages," John Walker wrote in his Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger review in 2013. "Unpretentious yet wonderfully original in its gimmicks, and unashamed of being an elaborate shooting gallery."

It still holds up eight years on, too. John wrote about the game more recently as part of his Past Perfect column, which looked back at old faves to see whether or not they're worth playing. The verdict? "If you're in the mood for a really satisfying linear FPS, with a grin on its face, Gunslinger is still a proper fun time."

This freebie is part of the developer's 30th anniversary celebrations, so it's worth noting that they have a couple of heavily-discounted bundles going right now too. The Anniversary Collection contains lots of good'uns fo £24, while the Call Of Juarez bundle, gives you the original game, plus Bound In Blood and Gunslinger for just £6. A bunch of individual Techland games are going cheap as well.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch