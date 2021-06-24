Cyberpunk 2077's special Microsoft Store refund policy ends next month

When Cyberpunk 2077 launched, it was an absolute mess, and game storefronts took wildly different approaches when it came to dealing with that. While Sony simply said, "get off of my PlayStations and don't come back until you're fixed", the Microsoft Store kept it, and offered to fully refund disappointed players on Xbox and PC "until further notice". But seeing as CD Projekt Red have been gradually improving the dystopian RPG in regular updates, Microsoft says the return policy will go back to normal on July 6th.

"The team at CD Projekt Red continues to work hard to improve the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox players and has made a number of updates," Microsoft say. "Given these updates, Microsoft will be returning to our standard digital game refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6th for both new and existing purchases."

Their standard return policy is a pretty rigid one too. "All sales of Digital Game Products are considered final," they say, unless there are "extenuating circumstances". So, head to Microsoft's support page if you want to refund Cyberpunk before it's too late.

If you've read any news about the game in the last six months, however, you probably know what you've gotten yourself into by now. At launch, Graham called it "a big, beautiful and broken mess" in his Cyberpunk 2077 review. CDPR have dropped a number of patches to sort it out though, the most recent of which fixed several quests and progress-halting bugs.

Microsoft aren't the only ones accepting that Cyberpunk is in a better place now. After the game launched, Sony offered players who bought it digitally from the PlayStation Store a full refund, before booting the game from their store completely. They let it come back on Monday, albeit with a warning about its performance issues.

Elsewhere in CD Projekt Red news, the developers are still dealing with the fallout of a ransomware hack they fell victim to in February. Earlier this month, CDPR warned that staff data stolen in the hack might be circulating online, as well as the source code for both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3.