If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

2

Dead Island 2 leaks after Amazon listings reveal new details and 2023 release date

LA goes to hell in February
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Dead Island 2 is a still-in-development sequel to the original 2011 action horror game Dead Island.

Just like the zombies that’ll presumably shamble around in it, Dead Island 2 keeps clinging on to life. Newly posted product listings for the console versions on Amazon US have shed some dying light – sorry – on the eternally-in-development horror game, first announced eight years ago at E3 2014. Here’s that infamous trailer once again, just for old times sake.

We've chewed through three Prime Ministers since Dead Island 2 was announced.

Twitterer Wario64 shared details of Dead Island 2 from the game’s Amazon listings for PS4, PS5 and Xbox consoles, including a release date of February 3rd, 2023. The listings had the price set at $70 (£58). The full details and release date originally listed on Amazon’s pages have now been taken down, but not before they were shared online.

The leaked Amazon product listing for Dead Island 2

Here’s a description of the game, tweeted before the information was removed:

The info says there’ll be six different zombie slayers to choose from, all with their own dialogue. Each slayer’s abilities are customisable, with the option to re-spec on the spot to try new builds. “Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, you learn to harness the zombie inside,” the Amazon listing reads.

Dead Island 2 has already died and been resurrected. The original developers on the project were Spec Ops: The Line’s Yager. They were unceremoniously dropped from its development by publishers Deep Silver in July 2015, just a year after Dead Island 2 was announced. Nottingham-based Deep Silver Dambuster Studios, formerly Free Radical and Crytek UK, are now in charge.

It looks very much like the original concept for a zombie-infested Los Angeles wasn’t scrapped along with the developers. Not sure how that makes it a dead island rather than a dead city but, hey, anything’s cool in LA. The info states the city’s quarantined so I guess that counts. According to the leaked info, you’ll be able to explore “from the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills to the quirky promenade of Venice Beach”.

“Our LA is crawling with zombies that look & react realistically,” the blurb says. “These mutated wretches are the reanimated, rotten heart of Dead Island 2 with dozens of distinct zombie types, each with their own mutations, attacks & hundreds of LA-themed variants.” Realistic zombies, eh? Wouldn’t like to have to meet one of those.

It’s entirely possible that we’ll hear more about Dead Island 2 during next week’s Gamescom event. Check out our Gamescom 2022 schedule to keep up to date with all the goings on, and how to watch Opening Night Live.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch