How do you fix the 315306 'unable to find a valid license' error code in D4? When the early access period for Diablo 4 launched today, some players are being greeted with this message when they tried to log in for the first time. Blizzard in particular highlighted that they have received reports of licensing errors affecting PlayStation users, but players on PC and Xbox have been receiving the error too.

So what does the Diablo 4 315306 error code mean? Is Blizzard really unable to find a license? And how do you fix the 'unable to find a valid license' error? If you're having issues getting into the Diablo 4 servers then we're on hand to help.

What does the Diablo 4 315306 error code mean?

The 315306 error code for Diablo 4 is caused by the servers not being open when a player attempting to log in and is thankfully nothing to do with any licensing issues for your copy of Diablo 4.

That's according to a Blizzard Customer Support representative who was responding to players hit with the issue in a post on the official Blizzard Forums.

How to fix the Diablo 4 315306 error code

Errors like this are often expected with the launch of big games. And this is even more true with the latest Diablo due to it still being in early access ahead of its official release.

To work around the error, Blizzard has advised players affected by the Diablo 4 315306 error code to simply restart their system and try again.

If players do this and still receive the error then they can report it in this thread on the Blizzard forums.

So far this problem has only affected those playing Diablo 4 in early access (which is included with purchases of the Ultimate and Digital Deluxe editions). Hopefully the error code won't rear its ugly head next week when the Standard Edition of Diablo 4 launches.

