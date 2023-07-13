Diablo 4 Season 1 start date: When does Season of the Malignant launch?

Looking for the Diablo 4 Season 1 start date? Diablo 4 Season 1, also known as Season of the Malignant, is almost here. Season 1 will bring new Unique items, new Legendary Aspects, new quests, a new boss, and a new mechanic known as Malignant Hearts. Malignant Hearts can be placed in Infested gear (which functions similarly to Gem Sockets), and will grant powers and abilities that you can use throughout the Season of the Malignant.

In this guide, we'll break down the Diablo 4 Season 1 start date, so that you know when you can partake in the Season of the Malignant. We'll also explain what the Season of the Malignant entails, so that you can get all of the details on what's coming to Diablo 4 in Season 1.

Diablo 4 Season 1 start date

Diablo 4 Season 1 starts on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the following times:

US West : 10am PDT (July 20)

: 10am PDT (July 20) US East : 1pm EDT (July 20)

: 1pm EDT (July 20) UK : 6pm BST (July 20)

: 6pm BST (July 20) Europe: 7pm CET (July 20)

The Season 1 patch will be available to download two days before, on July 18, 2023. This will also bring balance changes that will affect normal and Seasonal characters, so we'd recommend waiting until July 18 before deciding which class you want to run in the Season of the Malignant.

What is coming in Diablo 4 Season 1?

Diablo 4 Season 1, officially dubbed the Season of the Malignant, unleashes new Malignant Monsters throughout Sanctuary. When killed, these Malignant Monsters can drop Malignant Hearts, which will grant new powers when placed into Infested gear sockets.

You'll be able to get these Malignant Hearts after getting the Cage of Binding, an item to which you'll gain access during a new questline introduced in Season 1. This questline will ally you with Cormond, a former priest, as you try to stop the spread of the Malignant.

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment

New dungeons, known as Malignant Tunnels, will also appear across Sanctuary. Delving into these Malignant Tunnels will help you gather Malignant Hearts, and you might also find a new boss named Varshan the Consumed.

There are 32 Malignant Hearts to find and use in Season 1, but that's not all you can expect to change your build. Diablo 4 Season 1 also includes seven new Legendary Aspects and six new Unique items, which could provide drastic upgrades for the various classes.

On top of all that, Diablo 4's first Battle Pass also launches with the Season of the Malignant. This contains free rewards, such as armor transmogs and titles, and premium rewards including more armor transmogs, weapon skins, and emotes.

