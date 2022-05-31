Diablo Immortal release time: When does Diablo Immortal unlock?

Want to know the Diablo Immortal release time? After years of waiting since the controversial reveal at BlizzCon 2018, Diablo Immortal is almost here. This new entry in the Diablo franchise is coming to mobile and PC devices this week, set to launch on either Thursday or Friday depending on your timezone.

In this guide, we'll break down the exact Diablo Immortal release time for your region and also explain how to pre-load Diablo Immortal in advance. If you're worried about storage, we'll also explain how much space you'll need on your PC and mobile devices.

Diablo Immortal release time

Diablo Immortal will launch on PC, iOS, and Android devices on either June 2nd or June 3rd in most regions, but the app may appear on the App Store and Play Store as early as June 1st.

Here is the Diablo Immortal release time for each time zone:

West Coast US: Thursday, June 2nd, 10am PDT

Thursday, June 2nd, 10am PDT East Coast US: Thursday, June 2nd, 1pm EDT

Thursday, June 2nd, 1pm EDT Brazil: Thursday, June 2nd, 2pm BRT

Thursday, June 2nd, 2pm BRT UK: Thursday, June 2nd, 6pm BST

Thursday, June 2nd, 6pm BST Europe: Thursday, June 2nd, 7pm CEST

Thursday, June 2nd, 7pm CEST South Korea: Friday, June 3rd, 2am KST

Friday, June 3rd, 2am KST Australia: Friday, June 3rd, 3am AEST

It's worth noting that Diablo Immortal will launch later in some Asia Pacific regions. According to Blizzard, countries including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand will receive Diablo Immortal on June 22nd across PC, iOS, and Android.

Blizzard also recently confirmed that Diablo Immortal will not launch in Belgium or the Netherlands due to gambling laws associated with loot boxes.

Can you pre-load Diablo Immortal?

If you're playing on PC, you can pre-load Diablo Immortal right now. Simply follow this link to head to the Diablo Immortal battle.net page and click pre-load now. This means that Diablo Immortal will be ready and waiting for you, allowing you to hop into some demon-slaying activities as soon as it unlocks in your region.

If you're playing on mobile, you'll need to wait a little longer. While some may see Diablo Immortal appear in the App Store, it will not be available to pre-load. However, you can head to the store page and select "GET" on iOS devices, which will ensure that Diablo Immortal starts downloading automatically at release so you don't need to wait around refreshing the App Store.

Diablo Immortal download size

Blizzard have also recently confirmed download sizes for every platform. Those playing on iOS will need 3.3GB of space. If you use an Android device, you'll need 2.4GB free. Both devices will also need to download a 10GB patch, but this won't be permanently stored on your device. However, you will need 10GB temporarily available to allow your device to install the patch.

On PC, Diablo Immortal will take up 24GB on your hard drive. Blizzard haven't specified whether we expect to see a day-one patch, but it's best to assume that you'll need some extra space at launch. If you decide to pre-load, you'll get the 24GB download file sorted early, allowing you to hop in at launch after installing any day-one patches.

That covers the Diablo Immortal release time and download size, but there's plenty more to learn. Check out our page on everything we know about Diablo Immortal to learn more about the gameplay, classes, and where Immortal fits in the Diablo timeline. This isn't the only thing coming from the Diablo team, of course. Despite Microsoft's recent acquisition of Activision-Blizzard for $69 billion, work is still ongoing on Diablo IV. It is expected to launch in 2023 at the earliest, with Graham recently writing that the art team promise it will be a "return to darkness".